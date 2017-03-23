West Coast Area Representative

Sergeant Major Frank E. Pulley, USMC (Ret.) has proudly served as the Marine Corps Association’s (MCA) West Coast Area Representative since January 2009. He works closely with other MCA staff members to provide support to the various commands and to help increase the overall awareness and membership of the “preeminent professional organization for all Marines”.





A native of Springfield, Tenn., Frank enlisted in the Marine Corps on 11 December 1976 and reported to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Calif., on 1 August 1977. His military career spanned over 30 years where he served in each of the respective elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) in a wide variety of duty assignments, exercises and operations in both CONUS and OCONUS.





His first duty assignment was as a 0811, field artilleryman (and later howitzer section chief) with Battery E, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Frank also served successful tours on independent and special duty, both as a recruiter and drill instructor. He was meritoriously promoted to the NCO and SNCO ranks and received numerous personal and service awards throughout his career. Frank also earned the coveted Centurion Award while on recruiting duty and was inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara for lasting contributions to the field artillery community.





He was promoted to Sergeant Major in 1997 and served in the USMC’s most senior enlisted rank/billet for more than ten years. Frank was an honor graduate from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA) where he exceeded course standards and was named to the Commandant’s Honor Roll. As a Sergeant Major, his assignments included: 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division (Jun 97-Jul 99); 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, 3rd Force Service Support Group (Jul 99-May 01); Marine Wing Support Group-17, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (May 01-Mar 03); and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif./Western Recruiting Region, where he served from April 2003 until February 2006. His last active duty post was as the Division Sergeant Major, 1st Marine Division where he served from 2 February 2006 until 19 October 2007. Sergeant Major Pulley was transferred to the retired list on 1 February 2008.





Frank has a passion for “taking care of Marines” and he works diligently to assist separating service members with their transition from active duty. He stays current on all relevant issues and is a member of the Secretary of the Navy’s (SecNav) Retiree Council and also serves on the Board of Advisors for the Marine Executive Association (MEA) (West). Frank was also formerly the company president of a Transition Services Organization (TSO).





Frank’s civilian education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management/Human Resources (Summa Cum Laude) and an Associate of Science Degree in Personnel Management.





Frank is married to the former Martha Alejandra Formariz-Ocampo of La Paz, B.C.S Mexico and they reside in Murrieta, CA. He has four children: Joshua, Brooklyn, Chrisshonda and Naomie and also five grandsons: Keenan, Armani, Malachi, Braxton and Braylon.







