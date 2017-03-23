MCA East Coast Representative

Adam Terry is the Marine Corps Association East Coast Representative. He is responsible for the Camp Lejeune, New River, Cherry Point and Beaufort South Carolina areas. He is from Columbus, Mississippi and joined the Marine Corps on August 25, 1980 and retired on June 4, 2010. His 30-year military career covers a variety of billets, duty stations, and deployments.





Terry’s billets held in the Marine Corps include: Rifleman, Squad Leader, Fire Team Leader, Platoon Sergeant, Platoon Commander, Weapons Platoon Commander, Weapons Platoon Sergeant, Company Gunnery Sergeant, Company First Sergeant, Battalion Sergeant Major, Regimental Sergeant Major, and Group Sergeant Major.





He also has been assigned as a Mountain Warfare Instructor and Survival Instructor –Bridgeport, California; Drill Instructor – Parris Island, South Carolina; Assistant Marine Officer Instructor, Naval ROTC – Hamption Roads, Virginia; Officer Candidate Instructor – Quantico, Virginia; Sergeant Major Infantry Training Battalion – Camp Lejeune; Battalion Sergeant Major for 4th and 3rd Battalion – Parris Island; Regimental Sergeant Major for the Recruit Training Regiment and Regimental Sergeant Major for Combat Logistics Regiment 25 – Camp Lejeune.





He has deployed to, Okinawa; Korea; Beirut, Lebanon with the Multinational Peace Keeping Force; Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm; Operation Marathon; Operation Assured Response; Quick Response - Monrovia, Africa; and Iraq. He is married to the former Glenda Sherrod of Columbus, Mississippi. They have a daughter Tiffany, a son Adam II, and a grandson Adrian.





