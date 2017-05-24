Sgt Edward J. Evans, USMC

Leatherneck June 2017

Finale at Peleliu

From the Archives: July 1947 For reasons which have never been clear to anyone, Peleliu, although one of the most fiercely defended islands on the Marines’ long road across the Pacific, never received much notice in the press, while accounts of Tarawa, which preceded it, and Iwo Jima, which...
