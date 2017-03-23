Donor Development Officer

Ruth joined the Marine Corps Association Foundation in July 2016 as a Donor Development Officer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Marketing from The George Washington University. Ruth has worked as a fundraising professional for a variety of nonprofit organizations including Providence Health Foundation in Washington, D.C., Maryland Public Television and the Hemophilia Association of the Capital Region. She also worked as an English and ESOL teacher for Manassas City Public Schools for several years.





Ruth is married to a retired colonel in the USAF who works in government relations for the Military Officers Association of America. They have two teenaged daughters and live in Clifton, Virginia. Ruth is also the proud aunt of LCpl Daniel Odom, USMC.





