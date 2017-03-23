Mike Munson currently serves at the MCA&F Network Engineer. Prior to arriving at MCA&F in 2008, Mike worked with the Network Operations Center for the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, at the Pentagon.





He also severed eight years active-duty US Army as a 39B (SGT) in the Signal/Ordnance Corps, with tours in Hanau Germany and Vint Hill Farms, VA. Mike holds many certifications including Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).





Mike has also coached football and basketball for 18 years at the youth, middle, and high school levels. He currently lives in Fauquier County, VA, with his wife Joanne. They have four kids and a daughter-in-law who is a Navy helicopter pilot.













