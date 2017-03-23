LtCol Paul Brickley

LtCol Brickley is assigned to MEU/SPMAGTF Policy and Operations (POE-30), Plans, Policies, and Operations Department, HQMC.

Articles by this Author

MAGTF
Gazette February 2017

ARG-MEU Employment Methods

The Navy and Marine Corps’ most capable forward deployed, globally responsive force is the three-ship ARG with an embarked MEU.1 The ARG-MEU program is a deployed global presence existing since the 1960s, and it is in persistent high-demand among combatant commands (CCDRs) today. This demand...
