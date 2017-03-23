Jaclyn serves as the Director of Member Services, where she began duty in 2015. She is responsible for promoting a culture focused on internal and external customer service.





Jaclyn began her career with the Marine Corps Association & Foundation in 2006, as a Member Services Representative. She was responsible for providing administrative support and performing a multitude of other various duties associated with ensuring the smooth operation of her office.





Before joining the Marine Corps Association & Foundation She held various administrative positions. Jaclyn currently lives in Stafford, VA with her husband and two children.



