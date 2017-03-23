Cpl Erick Galera

Cpl Erick Galera is a currently serving as an 8156, Marine Security Guard, American Consulate, Detachment Almaty, Kazakhstan. His primary MOS is 4341, Combat Correspondent.

Articles by this Author

Commandant of the Marine Corps
Esprit De Corps
Gazette March 2017

Corps Values Come First

With controversy surrounding Marines involved in sharing photos of their female counterparts and sexual assault and harassment continuing to be a problem within our ranks, I firmly believe it’s important we stimulate a conversation around finding a sustainable solution. My views on the recent...
Continue Reading

 