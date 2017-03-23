Marine Corps Association Foundation Director

A career infantry officer, Tim was fortunate to lead Marines while serving in all three active Marine Divisions as a member of the 1st, 2d, 3d, and 4th Marine Regiments. He has served in combat with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm; commanded 3d Battalion, 2d Marines in Operation Iraqi Freedom; and with II MEF (Fwd) in Operation Enduring Freedom. He has held numerous staff billets with Marine Corps organizations and a Joint command, primarily in plans and operations officer assignments. He was also fortunate to attend several Marine Corps and sister service schools. He commanded the School of Infantry-East, and his final full tour in the Marine Corps was as the Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Combat Development Command.





Tim was commissioned through the NROTC at Auburn University and has a bachelor’s degree in History. He holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Development from Webster University, as well as master’s degrees for operational and strategic planning from military colleges. He retired from active duty in January, 2017.









