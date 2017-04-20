COL Paul Parker, British Army

>>COL Parker is a Trauma Surgeon in the British Army. He has deployed to Afghanistan five times.

Articles by this Author

 
Gazette April 2017

Trauma Time to Care Goal

T he North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) categorizes combat casualty care facilities according to their capabilities. Role 1 (R1) is the most basic and delivers primary care and basic resuscitation. A Role 2 (R2) facility has basic resuscitative and emergency surgical capability. Role 3 (R3)...
