The Marine Shop

The Marine Shop is part of the Marine Corps Association & Foundation (MCA&F). Besides shopping online, MCA&F members, active duty Marines, family members and Marine Corps fans can visit our two brick-and-mortar stores in Quantico and Camp Lejeune. Both stores carry Marine Corps themed gifts, apparel and books and offer special services such as Engraving, Dog Tags (Camp Lejeune only), and Medal/Ribbon Mounting.

Visit The Store