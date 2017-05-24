My compliments to Jessica on your staff who committed so much time in seeking an answer to my request for the location of a mention written up in the “In Memoriam” section of the Leatherneck magazine.

My concept of time on the article was as early as the year 2013 with no recollection of the month; Twice, Jessica called me personally to keep me abreast of her research. She found the article in the December issue of 2003, a ten-year difference from my memory!

In short, Mr. Asmir was admired as an art instructor by me and many others in our high school, Thomas Jefferson HS. I sought the subject information on him so as to post it on our Silver Foxes Class of 65 Facebook site that on this Memorial Day Mr. Asmir is acknowledged and honored for his service to Country and Corps and as an educator.

In achieving this objective of mine, Ms. Jessica amply provided me with the information requested and more. Truly, she is representative of the dedicated professionals on the staff of the Marine Corps Association & Foundation and on this one task, she should receive exceptional recognition.

Semper Fidelis