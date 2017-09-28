U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers are looking for new recruits. The Marine body bearers are an elite group of 15 Marines stationed in Washington, D.C., whose primary mission is to bear the caskets at funerals for Marines, former Marines, and Marine family members at Arlington National Cemetery and the surrounding cemeteries in the National Capitol Region. The Body Bearer section is also the saluting battery at 8th and I, firing three 40mm cannons renders honors for special events and visiting dignitaries.