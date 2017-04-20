2/8 Screens for Future Snipers
Marines conduct a scout sniper screener at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 3-7, 2017. The Marines were searching for highly qualified candidates to train and send to the Scout Sniper Basic Course. The Marines are with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with 1stLt William A. Anderson, a platoon commander, Lance Cpl Cody M. Schworm, a squad leader, Cpl Joseph R. Roland, the chief scout and Cpl Matthew A. Cassar, a squad leader.