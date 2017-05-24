Dream up your own Crazy Caption.

will pay $25 or give a one-year MCA membership for the craziest one received. It’s easy. Think up a caption for the photo at the right and either mail or e-mail it to us. Send your submission to Magazine, P.O. Box 1775, Quantico, VA 22134, or e-mail it, referencing the number at the bottom right, to leatherneck@mca-marines.org. The winning entry will be published in two months.

This Month’s Photo

PHOTO BY CPL DEMETRIUS MORGAN, USMC.

(Caption) ___________________________________________

_________________________________________________

Name ______________________________________________

Address _____________________________________________

City/State _________________________ ZIP ______________

6-17