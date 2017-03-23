Have a question or feel like sounding off? Address your letter to: Sound Off, Leatherneck Magazine, P.O. Box 1775, Quantico, VA 22134, or send an e-mail to: leatherneck@mca-marines.org.

Letter of the Month

I grew up in and around Houston, Texas where beer joints were called "ice houses." Stella's ice house was the one that I had been to several times whenever I came home on leave.

Although I wasn’t legally old enough to buy a drink, Stella and her patrons in Houston, Texas, viewed me as having earned the right for a few beers.

In 1968 I was 19 years old and had just completed my first tour in Vietnam. I was home on leave and in a state of mind which is close to, if not, impossible to put into words. I wasn’t the person I had been before I went to Vietnam. I didn’t understand my feelings or how to express them. It only took a day and a half to get from one world to the other—two totally different worlds. The existence in Vietnam was so intense that I felt no one back home could understand me, let alone me understand myself.

One evening my dad called and asked me to meet him at Stella’s. I parked on the oystershelled parking lot and went in through the screened door. My dad and several men had two tables pushed together. He introduced me to the men, some of whom I knew.

As I was sipping my Lone Star, there was a man directly across from me who my dad introduced as Rick. He shook my hand and said it was nice to meet me. I immediately noticed the worst stammering and stuttering I had ever heard. My dad, a combat veteran, told Rick that I was a Marine too. Dad con tinued, “The Japanese caught Rick … and gave him hell.” Rick nodded.

I needed to know more about Rick. I asked, “Have you always been a seaman other than when you were in the Marines?” He stammered, “I was even a seaman then—we Marines are seagoing soldiers, you know that.” I clearly knew that Rick was Semper Fi, Always Faithful. Rick, although having a severe speech impediment, could not have expressed his feelings of being a proud Marine any clearer. He explained how his squad was killed and how he passed out from torture in captivity. He had never spoken normally since. What I noticed was the innocence of his voice and amazingly, no hatred of that long ago enemy could I detect.

The personal sacrifice this man made and lived with and his pride in being a Marine really hit me. I got up, went to the bathroom, broke down and cried. I never remember crying like that before. My dad came into the bathroom a couple minutes later, looked at me and said, “Everything will be all right.” He put his arm around me as a comforting gesture.

I got myself together, went back to the table, looked Rick in the eyes and said, “I, as a Marine, truly appreciate sitting in the presence of a true seagoing soldier.” I saw tears in Rick’s eyes. He stammered, “I appreciate you.” Our brotherhood bound our branded souls on that day at Stella’s.

I never saw Rick again but will never forget him, the seagoing soldier who made such a great sacrifice. George Hill USMC, 1966-70 Ocala, Fla.

Paying it Forward

In 1971, three of my Basic School friends and I drove from Quantico, Va., to Richmond, Va., for a weekend visit. We were dressed in civilian attire but it was easy to tell that we were in the military. All of us were on a tight budget but we decided to splurge and go to a really nice restaurant for dinner. The meal was delicious and the service was excellent. After dinner we asked our waiter for our check. He grinned and replied that someone in the restaurant had paid for our meals including tip. He told us that our generous patron had recognized us as Marines and wanted to thank us for our service but wished to remain anonymous. We all broke into big smiles and were so grateful for this kindness. Fast forward three decades. My wife and I were visiting Colorado Springs, Colo., and having lunch in the Broadmoor Hotel. We looked across the room and noticed a table of Army soldiers in uniform just finishing their lunch. We told our waiter that we wanted to anonymously pay for their lunch. He was more than happy to comply. When the soldiers finished their meal, the waiter told them that someone in the room wanted to thank them for their service and that their check had been paid. They were quite surprised and quickly broke into smiles and scanned the room trying to figure out who paid for their meal. My wife and I pretended to engage in small talk and avoided looking in their direction but out of the corner of our eyes we could see they were quite touched. Words cannot adequately describe how good it felt to be able to reciprocate for the kindness that my fellow Marines and I had received so many years before.

Capt Bob Canepa USMC, 1971-74 Mill Valley, Calif.

Can Anyone Straighten This Out?

In 1965 I was shipped to Marine Barracks, Kenitra (Port Lyautey), Morocco and assigned to First Guard Company at Sidi Yahia. I have seen photos of my old duty station but the sign shows the name as 3d Guard Company with Bouknadel designated as 2d Guard Company. Is there anyone who could straighten this out for me?

Why wouldn’t those of us who were stationed at the guard companies be eligible for the Security Guard Ribbon?

After all, it was State Department duty. Upon returning from the big sandbox I was volunteered to be sent to Fort Belvoir, Va., to become a topographic surveyor (1443) which seems to no longer exist. I never served in that MOS, but my DD214 has me listed 0311.

Cpl Brian Hipwell USMC, 1965-69 Lebanon, N.H.

• According to SECNAVINST 1650.1H concerning retroactive awards:“The MCSGR may be awarded retroactively to 28 January 1949, the date the first MSGs departed Washington, D.C., for their overseas assignments. One award is authorized for the period 28 January 1949 to 15 August 1974, regardless of the number of qualifying periods.” If you have any questions, the website for the Awards Branch at Headquarters Marine Corps is an outstanding source of information—www.manpower.usmc .mil (Veteran Marine/Military Awards)— Editor

I Should Have Been a Marine

My wife and I were in Branson, Mo., last week. We were in one of the theaters waiting for the start of the show when an older gentleman walked up to me and said, “You are a Marine.” “Yes, sir,” I replied. (A response I learned in boot camp 53 years ago.)

He had seen my Marine Corps cover (baseball cap). He continued, “I should have been a Marine.” “Why do you say that?” I asked. “I was in the Army and the Navy, but I should have been a Marine,” he said as he walked away. Then he turned around and came back. “The Marines aboard ship were squared away, standing at attention, looking so sharp, and uniforms pressed.” He stood at attention and ran his hand along the creases in his trousers. “I should have been a Marine,” he said again for the third time.

I have had many encounters with Marine veterans over the years, striking up conversations at will, but this one was unique. It made my day.

Cpl Bil Pederson USMC, 1963-66 Mauston, Wis.

MCL Educates Students On Marine Corps

Leatherneck ’s article “Marine Corps League: Continuing to Serve,” in the December 2016 issue did an outstanding job of promoting the MCL to the public at large as well as to Marine veterans who regularly read Leatherneck cover to cover.

While focusing on the charitable, social and philanthropic contributions, one signi ficant program not mentioned was our Marines in the classroom which showcases our Corps to the general public. For decades I have been taking Marine veterans into local schools on Veterans Day to explain to students and faculty just who we are and what we do. Representatives from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan provide primary source material for students. Speaking from personal experience, we are welcomed at every level by parents, faculty and administrators, as well as students. I wish that more Marines could join us in this worthwhile endeavor.

I always ask a young Marine recruiter as well as a female Marine to round out our program. Wearing their dress blue uniform goes a long way to promote our image.

William Ober Huntington, N.Y.

Army’s 31st Regiment on Chosin

I wish to comment about a book review in the December 2016 issue on “The Savior: General Oliver Prince Smith,” by Nick Ragland and Tom Schwettman. It is a well written review except for one major error. There was no Army’s 31st Division on the east side of Chosin. It should be the 31st Regiment of the Army’s 7th Division also called Task Force Faith and led by Army Lieutenant Colonel Faith who was KIA in the battle.

Stephen Lacki F-2-1, 1stMarDiv Lockport, N.Y.

• First Sergeant Donald Barnhart, USMC (Ret), also noted the error. He agrees it was the 31st Infantry Regiment of the 7th Army Division—he was there at the time. We regret the error.—Editor

Weather Marine Updates Readers

I saw the letter in the December 2016 Leatherneck Sound Off about the historical post cards that Weather Marines traditionally sent to other Meteorological and Oceanographic (METOC) Marines around the world.

I am updating your readers because the letter writer wasn’t sure if it was something still practiced today. In fact, it is still a thriving tradition.

Starting at the school house, METOC Marines get together and take a picture to be sent to all the other shops around Christmas, passing the tradition to even the newest Marines. Every shop I have been a part of has also made sure to keep the tradition alive as well.

Sgt Chandler Godinez, USMC Iwakuni, Japan

MCAS Iwakuni

In the December 2016 issue on page 66 there is a sign reading MCAS Iwakuni. At least through 1960, the air station at Iwakuni was a Marine Corps Air Facility. The 1st MAW commanding general was Major General Robertshaw at that time.

Peter M. Walker Welches, Ore.

Proud Nephew Appreciates Article

Thanks so much for the outstanding December 2016 article about my great uncle, John Cecil Cole. He has always been a hero of mine so I was very excited and proud to see your article in Leatherneck.

This may not be surprising but we have a family of Marines. Our 2015 Marine Corps Birthday Ball gathering was in Charlotte, N.C., with keynote speaker, General James F. Amos. My uncle was the oldest Marine present and was part of the ceremony that evening. My great aunt Frances is also a Marine—Korean War era.

Aaron J. Harper USMC, 1988-93 Weddington, N.C.

A Message for 1stLt Merna

I first met Master Sergeant Gerald Merna on Nov. 25, 1963. “Top” Merna (who was the subject of a December 2016 Corps Connections item) was the staff noncommissioned officer in charge (SNCOIC) of the Marines from Headquarters Bn., Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Hen der son Hall, Arlington, Va., who were to attend the funeral of President John F. Kennedy in Washington, D.C.

In the spring of 1964, I had to get legal aid to address a family concern in Pa. I was a corporal assigned to Separations & Retirement Branch (enlisted discharges).

MSgt Merna was the admin chief for the legal section. He called a Marine Corps Reserve officer who was a veteran of both World War II and Korea and who was a respected attorney in Pennsylvania. Top Merna got me a special liberty pass and drove me to Philadelphia where I had a successful meeting with the attorney.

I am pleased to inform First Lieutenant Merna that I completed 41 years of service as a municipal (K9) and federal (Treasury) police officer in metro Philadelphia. I am a 74-year-old member of Marine Corps League Detachment 281, and the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation in Philadelphia. I thank him for his assistance.

Cpl John C. Lynch USMC, 1960-64 Cheltenham, Pa.

What Happened to Military Athletic Teams?

Maj Bob Holliday, right forefront, coach of the 1957-58 MARTCom basketball team, along with teammates, presents the championship trophy to their commanding general. (COURTESY OF CWO-4 NORMAN H. HYATT, USMC (RET).)

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, every major Marine Corps installation sponsored teams of football, basketball and baseball. I no longer hear about these athletic teams that we used to be proud of.

After my enlistment in 1957, I transferred to Marine Air Reserve Training Command (MARTCom), at Naval Air Station, Glenview, Ill. This command has since moved to New Orleans. My first conversation with the tech sergeant that I would work for included the question, “Do you play basketball?” My immediate response was yes, because I had been one of the top basketball players in high school in Johnson County, Ind.

I played basketball for MARTCom during the 1957-58 season and we won the conference championship consisting of teams from other military installations in the area. The team was coached by Major Bob Holliday.

I remember our commanding general, whose name escapes me, being on the front row at nearly every game.

CWO-4 Norman H. Hyatt, USMC (Ret) Martinsville, Ind.

I Can Rest Now

I wish to thank you for the honor of selecting my letter as “Letter of the Month” in the December 2016 issue. My only goal in the few letters I’ve sent on this subject was to praise, recognize, and, in some small way, pay honor to my good friend, boot camp buddy, and fellow member of 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, the late Lance Corporal John Pell Rackhaus. He was such a great person, Marine, and man-in-the- field that I’ve felt compelled, when I can, to get the word out about him.

I recently sent a photo of John to veteran Marine First Sergeant Jim Warner along with a copy of Keith William Nolan’s book “Death Valley,” which is the story of John’s time in Vietnam (mine too). This man grew up with John in Marshall, Ill., and worked in the cemetery where John is buried. When John came home, it was Jim who dug the grave, and when the service was over, he spaded each bit of sacred soil on John’s casket. What an incredible thing to do, so heartbreaking.

Although I will take the memory of John Pell Rackhaus to my grave, I feel I can rest now that I’ve kept alive his service to his country.

Semper Fi to all Marines wherever they serve.

Sgt Richard B. Ellenberger Normandy Park, Wash.

Flash Suppressor on Rifle

In the December 2016 issue under Sound Off, Bruce Rund Jr., stated while in boot camp in 1961, he had a flash suppressor on his rifle. My brother went through boot camp in 1962, and he qualified with the M1 which does not have a suppressor. I went through in 1964, and we did have a suppressor on our M14. I am wondering what rifle he could have had in 1961 with a suppressor during boot camp.

Sgt Jim Biegger Maxwell, Iowa

Marine Reserve of 1948

In the summer of 1948, I was sent with many Marines from the Second Marine Division to the rifle range as instructors and coaches. I was initially assigned to the pistol range but after three weeks, I was transferred to relieve a sergeant whose unit was leaving for a float. My new assignment as relay leader was to make sure my team was up at reveille marching to morning chow and then to the ranges. We processed the entire division in two months. Then came the reserve units from every state east of the Mississippi. I met with each company commander and had their companies form 50-man relays.

I was discharged March 1949 and joined the inactive reserve. In November 1950, I was recalled to duty and reported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., in January 1951. I was now with “Baker” Company, First Infantry Training Battalion. Our instructor decided to make me a fire team leader and then the next day he promoted me to squad leader; on the third day I was promoted to platoon sergeant. He informed me that 90 percent of our troops were active Marine reservists just out of boot camp from San Diego, Calif. The first platoon was my command and a great bunch of Marines as was the rest of the company.

On March 1, the company was transferred to main side. We formed up with our captain, XO, first sergeant, gunnery sergeant and platoon sergeants. We were short one platoon sergeant and I was transferred to the fourth platoon as platoon sergeant.

Baker Co shipped out for Korea March 15, 1951, as part of the Seventh Replacement draft.

I often think of the reserve Marines of 1948 and the Marines of Baker Co. Did we do a good job in training them? Reviewing the many Marine battles of Korea, I can only say, “It appears we did.”

SSgt Donald F. MacDermott Murrieta, Calif.