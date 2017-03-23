Dear Members,

I want to thank Major General Edward G. Usher III, USMC (Ret), for his years of dedicated service to the Corps—both as a serving Marine and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Corps Association & Foundation. I join with all of you in wishing him "Fair Winds and Following Seas."

I am humbled by the opportunity to take the helm of our professional association, and I pledge to take the MCA&F forward with a keen focus on supporting today’s Marines and leaders of the Corps with resources dedicated to their professional development and education.

For our veteran Marines, friends and family of the Corps, I will build on MCA&F's past successes and develop new and better ways for you to stay connected or reconnect with the Corps and the Marines who carry on our storied tradition of excellence.





Semper Fidelis,

LtGen William M. Faulkner, USMC (Ret)

President and CEO

Marine Corps Association & Foundation



