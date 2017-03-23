THE RAGGED EDGE: A U.S. Marine’s Account of Leading the Iraqi Army Fifth Battalion. By Michael Zacchea and Ted Kemp. Published by Chicago Review Press. 384 pages. $26.10 MCA Member. $28.99 Regular Price.

In his personal memoir co-written with Ted Kemp, senior editor at CNBC Digital’s foreign desk, and introduced with a foreword by Major General Paul D. Eaton, U.S. Army (Ret), Lieutenant Colonel Michael Zacchea, USMC (Ret), appraises the push to quickly assemble a national force for Iraq. Zacchea masterfully combines his colorful, fast-moving experience training foreign troops with keen analyses on how to thwart invasions, insurgencies, and both local and international terrorist attacks.

Activated as a certified instructor from the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve in February 2004, 35-year-old Maj Zacchea was ordered to the Coalition Military Assistance Training Team (CMATT) whose job was to create a national army for Iraqi. Ordered not to engage in fighting except in self-defense, all 20 members knew that sooner or later they would be in battle alongside their trainees. Within two weeks of training, the team was secretly on its way to Kuwait, although none of their names appeared on any manifests.

Thus begins a remarkable story that provides real meaning to today’s headlines at a time when Americans have every right to be confused about the turmoil and tragedies of Iraq and Syria. In 21 chapters subdivided into three sections entitled Kirkush, Taji, and Fallujah, Zacchea, with Kemp’s able assistance, chronicles his mission to recruit, build, train and lead in combat the first Iraqi battalion trained by a U.S. military unit. He taught Kurds, Yazidis, Shiites and Sunnis, including a number of fighters from these sects who later bolted to ISIS.

“The Ragged Edge” is far more than the typical reminiscence of a combat officer. This accomplished instructor-author not only offers invaluable lessons about the snares and snags of drilling and disciplining foreign combatants to find and kill bloodthirsty insurrectionists, but also pinpoints the necessary cultural lessons needed for Americans in collaborating with Kurds and Arabs to defeat ISIS, one of the greatest threats to Western societies and civilization the world has known. Zacchea is the first military officer since Lawrence of Arabia to develop and train an entire Middle Eastern army then follow it into its baptism of fire.

Little did this cautious reviewer expect to enjoy reading another Iraqi memoir. “The Ragged Edge,” however, not only illuminates an inspiring, implacable warrior-teacher at work struggling to militarize a people to save their nation, but also is written so ably and in such fine spirit that it demands acknowledgment as a textbook, and should be required reading for every solider activated and stationed in the Middle East.

Don DeNevi

Author’s bio: Don DeNevi, author of more than 30 nonfiction titles, several of which focus upon America’s homefront activities during World War II, has a March publication date of his first novel, “Faithful Shep—The Story of a Hero Dog and the Nine Texas Rangers Who Saved Him.”

THE BIG BREAK: The Greatest American WWII POW Escape Story Never Told. By Stephen-Dando-Collins. Published by St. Martin’s Press. 272 pages. $25.20 MCA Members. $27.99 Regular Price.

This fascinating book tells the untold tale of American soldiers’ escapes from World War II German prison camps. Like many other prisoner of war (POW) camps, including the one depicted in the movie “The Great Escape,” the prisoners at Schubin, in western Poland, hatched many escape plans. The officers in the camps established escape committees and pooled their resources and went to work creating maps and other identity cards, turning uniforms into civilian type clothing, concocting mixtures of high energy escape food , and of course, starting to dig elaborate tunnels. All such escape plans were coordinated with the head of the camp escape committee, and many inventive plans were put to the test. “Kriegies,” a slang term for British and American POWs, attempted to escape through latrines and even by trying to hitch rides on trucks leaving the camp. Most attempts, however, failed, and recaptured officers were exiled to solitary confinement in the camp’s “cooler.”

The camp included some interesting celebrities, including: Colonel John “Johnny” Waters, son-in-law of General George S. Patton; and First Lieutenant Craig Campbell, aid-de-camp to General Dwight D. Eisenhower. The camp soon added Lieutenant Frank Diggs to their number. Before the war, Diggs had been an up-and-coming journalist at The Washington Post and during his incarceration, he helped with the camp’s monthly newspaper, which was printed by a print shop in the local community. Trips into town to the print shop allowed the escape committee to gain a partial picture of the lay of the land beyond the prison gates.

As the bitter winter of 1944-45 approached, the Russian army drew near. The German military commenced moving all the 300,000 Allied POW’s in the eastern part of Poland. The prisoners of Oflag 64 were organized to begin a march toward Germany.

The prisoners stuffed the contents of Red Cross parcels in their uniforms and lined up for the brutal winter trek. Prisoners donned all their clothing, and in some cases, fashioned sleds to transport additional food and other supplies.

Camp guards were tasked to keep the lines of POWs moving, but moving so many prisoners provided opportunities for escape. Additionally, thousands of German civilians that had moved into Poland to occupy their new territory were also fleeing west toward the perceived safety from the oncoming hordes of vengeful Russian troops. Col Paul “Pop” Goode, to his everlasting credit, planned to stay with the main column, and do his best to protect the POWs as they moved into Germany. The march was brutal. Of the 1,470 men who left Schubin, only 490 reached their new POW camp in Hammelburg, Germany.

The prisoners’ escape plans including fleeing to the east in order to meet the oncoming communist forces. The prisoners estimated that the Russians were only 50 miles away and an estimated 241 American servicemen escaped to the fast moving Russian lines. The story of their treatment by the Russians, however, proved worse than their treatment by the Germans in many cases. When finally liberated, many of the men were ordered to never talk about this period of their experiences with our “not-so-gallant” allies.

The most tragic story of the American POWs took place as the U.S. Army approached the prison camp in Hammelburg, Germany. GEN Patton, learning that his son-in-law, Col Waters, was being held only 50 miles northeast of his current objective, tapped Captain Abraham Baum to lead a daring raid with tanks and halftracks in order to liberate the estimated 300 American prisoners.

Task Force Baum was dispatched north towards the camp but the ill-conceived raid, based on faulty intelligence, was a disaster. First the attacking column faced unexpected resistance before they reached their destination. Upon arrival at the camp, they found that it was occupied by five times as many prisoners as expected. The prisoners were ecstatic until it became clear that the task force could only transport a small number of the POWs to friendly lines. Numerous prisoners had to be left behind including Waters, who had recently been shot and could not be moved. The task force moved out with the smaller group of prisoners but was trapped by German forces. Some prisoners managed to escape but few of Baum’s task force returned to American lines. Capt Baum was wounded and captured and ended up in a hospital bed right next to Patton’s son-in-law. To the end of his life, Patton denied the raid’s mission was to liberate Waters. The general claimed the raid was only a “feint” to his east and his only mistake was not sending enough troops on the raid.

The author also provides details of the lives of the surviving POWs when they returned home. Patton’s son-in-law went on to serve as a general officer and was later named the commandant of cadets at West Point. Col Goode, who shepherded his men through the grueling winter march, remained in the Army for seven years before retiring. Frank Diggs kept in touch with the Polish family that helped him with the camp paper. Not surprisingly, many of the men involved, both prisoners and members of the task force, suffered from what we now recognize as PTSD.

Stephen Dando-Collins’ gritty book and well-written descriptions of the hardships faced by the POWs will go a long way to remind us of their sacrifices, suffering, and in some cases, their amazing triumphs.

Bob Loring

Author’s bio: Readers will recognize Marine veteran “Red Bob” Loring as a frequent Leatherneck reviewer, who has had more than 100 book reviews published in the magazine.

MARINES AT WAR: Stories From Afghanistan and Iraq. Edited by Paolo G. Tripodi and Kelly Frushour. Published by Marine Corps University Press. 226 pages. (Copies are available by e-mailing: MCU_Press@usmc.edu)

Anthologies serve many purposes. Some allow authors to compile and compare their findings and beliefs with one another, while others exist simply for a consolidation of evidence on a topic. There are some anthologies, however, that dig into the heart of a subject, seeking to overcome a cultural bias or perception. “Marines at War: Stories from Afghanistan and Iraq” is one of the latter, and the editors, Paolo G. Tripodi and Kelly Frushour, achieve their goal with resounding success.

In this collection, 11 Marines and Sailors delve into the realities of their deployments to examine the heartbreaking truths and raw emotions of war. Their goal, as Lieutenant Colonel Carroll J. Connelley suggests in the introduction, is simple: provide “insight into the ordinary experiences of fellow Americans serving during an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

Ranging from the eulogy of an exemplary Marine to a logistician’s analysis of combat deployment, “Marines at War” does more than outline the lives of 11 extraordinary individuals—it bridges the gap between civilian and Marine Corps worlds, seeking to reconcile the realities of the Middle East to those naïve to them.

The stories told in this volume are the stories of American heroes. They are the stories of husbands who left spouses and children on the homefront, of men of faith who reconciled military obligation with their moral codes, and of leaders who held their platoons together as everything else fell apart. These are the crises of civil affairs offices who disregarded gender stereotypes to achieve success in war-torn villages and of counterinsurgency operations devoid of cultural intelligence. More importantly, they are the stories that ask the question every Marine and family member dwells on during the homecoming: what now?

It is no secret that post-traumatic stress disorder plagues some when they return home, and it’s a subject that weighs heavily upon this collection. Regardless of grade, branch, gender, or MOS, it’s a topic that every author confronted to differing levels. Rather than address the issue directly, it is somehow fitting that PTSD instead resides within the background of each essay—a dark reminder of the betrayal, horror and evil that these Marines faced daily.

There is, however, another sense which permeates the entirety of the document, and that is brotherhood. From describing barbecues with family members and friends to demonstrating the Corps’ bond during trying times, the authors of this collection are but 11 of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who serve in both active and reserve components around the world, many of whom work to reconcile the past with the present and recover from their emotional, mental and physical scars. Their words remind us—Marine and civilian alike—that going to war impacts everyone, and that war does not end upon the return from a deployment.

For Marines, families and the communities in which they thrive, “Marines at War” is an invaluable read that bridges the cultural divide between our society and the Marines who protect it. The anecdotes are fascinating, the stories are raw, and the underlying emotions tell the story of the men and women—warfighters and heroes all—who deployed in defense of our freedoms. If nothing else, Tripodi and Frushour’s collection provides a firsthand account of the struggles our Corps faces, both at home and abroad, and, as Connelley says, offers “an opportunity for our fellow Americans to learn about the more common experiences of war and the people who risked and sacrificed for our country.”

Bradley A. Davis

Author’s bio: Bradley Davis is the assistant editor of the Marine Corps Gazette. He has a master’s degree in military history from Norwich University.



