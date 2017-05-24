Recent media coverage of the Marines United scandal and related reports of cruel, craven, and narcissistic behavior by Marines left me, like the vast majority of Marines, saddened and angered. Unfortunately, watching the Marine Corps’ response thus far and participating in the mandatory actions leaves me wondering if we’ve missed a critical aspect of the problem. I do not suggest that any of the actions are wrong; indeed, the various specific actions seem necessary and appropriate. My concern is more foundational: when responding to Marines United and social media harassment, our leaders appeal to a scattershot set of values, where even the most persuasive of these values differ from those that our Corps values most in warfighters. We are behaving as if we do not have a single values framework that applies equally in both garrison and combat. Solving this problem requires rethinking service and applying it beyond the battlefield.

Differing Values Frameworks

On 11 May 2012, outside a small village north of Musa Qala, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, Sgt Wade Wilson left the protection of an armored vehicle to engage an insurgent fighter and come to the aid of wounded Marines. Placing himself between several wounded Marines and the insurgent, Sgt Wilson pursued the enemy fighter and sustained multiple gunshot wounds that proved fatal. He valiantly sacrificed his life protecting the Marines in his platoon. The Marine Corps responded to this remarkable act of service by awarding Sgt Wilson the Silver Star posthumously.1

In great contrast, during recent weeks, the Marines United disgrace became public. If we are to take certain social media sites’ content at face value, Marines were involved as both the subjects and the objects of sexual exploitation. The Marine Corps has responded to these remarkable acts of degradation by calling on Marines to ensure that they tell the Marine Corps’ story well and to treat one another with dignity and respect. The argument is a cohesive one: combat readiness requires good unit cohesion, and since dignity and respect benefit unit cohesion, then dignity and respect must be essential in our Corps.2

The problem illustrated by the Marine Corps’ responses to these two situations is that two very different values frameworks are present. In the case of Sgt Wilson, service is esteemed and made legendary. Within this values framework, sacrificial service to others is seen as paramount—it is rewarded with the highest of honors. In the case of Marines United, dignity and respect are invoked. Within this values framework, the lack of dignity and respect is seen as a danger to unit cohesion and a threat to combat readiness. Furthermore, in Sgt Wilson’s case, we emphasize the value of service, and we honor actions that epitomize it. Conversely, in the Marines Corps’ response to Marines United, we emphasize behaviors with only passing references to our core values.

Whether clearly articulated or subconsciously felt the inconsistency here is significant. If a Marine is a Marine 24/7, then the actions we take on liberty reflect our character just as closely as our actions in a combat zone do. We put this succinctly every time we reiterate that there’s no such thing as “field Marine” who is only good on deployment but not in garrison. Yet if this manner of thinking is correct, then we should be able to expect a single values framework to drive our actions as Marines, one that is as relevant off the battlefield as it is on. Such a comprehensive values framework would inspire valor awards and would evoke outrage when violated. However, based on the official response to Marines United, we are not behaving as if we possess such a singular values framework—we honor one framework for combat actions while appealing to a different framework for off-duty behavior. Put another way, the Marine Corps doesn’t award medals for treating people with dignity and respect.

A Values Framework Centered on the Principle of Service

Even if our leadership is not presenting a consistent or comprehensive values framework that grounds Marines’ actions on and off duty, the resources for a coherent framework centered on the principle of service already exists in the Corps’ ethos. One succinct way to articulate this value framework is in three parts: (1) defining service; (2) preparing for service; and (3) recognizing those who have served us. This framework has the potential to function powerfully as the singular values framework that Marines can apply consistently to any situation.

Defining service. Fundamentally, service is the principle of “my life for yours”—the strong using his resources, strength, and abilities to aid others, usually those who are in need. More broadly, a group may also serve as it employs its collective resources and skills to aid or protect others who lack those resources. Implicit in service is the fact that service may be costly, potentially extremely so.

The concept of service is an idea that runs deep in the military. It is in the name: military service. We call those on active dutyservicemembers, and we speak of volunteering to serve in the military or serve our country. Perhaps most tellingly, we honor displays of selfless service with our highest military awards. We inculcate this value by giving greatest honors, starting during recruit training, to Medal of Honor citations that describe examples of selfless service. These citations honor past Marines who valiantly put their lives in mortal danger to protect those around them and to accomplish a mission that would ultimately keep others safe from a foreign aggressor. We are familiar with such valorous examples of selfless service in combat; we do not as often emphasize the fact that an underlying principle of service—aiding, protecting, and helping others at cost to yourself—is equally applicable out of combat.

Preparing for service. If service is fundamental to who Marines are, then it follows that we do everything in our power to develop ourselves and our unit to ensure that we are best able to serve at any given moment. This second principle follows closely in line with the Commandant’s Message to the Force: Seize the Initiative.3 In this context of service, however, our striving is not just for combat readiness, but more generally to posture ourselves and our units to serve wherever we are called, whether that be in combat, in instances involving humanitarian aid, or in bettering society by developing Marines who are better citizens because of their time in the Corps.

Recognizing those who have served you. This unrelenting calling to prepare for service and serve others at great cost to ourselves is not simply an abstract principle of never-ending sacrifice. All who hold the title “Marine” must know that they have been served by Marines of the past. It is these Marines of the past whose sweat, blood, and sacrifice earned the acclaim and prestige that make the title “Marine” exceptional. Our current privilege of wearing a uniform emblazoned with “U.S. Marines” is meaningful because of their past service and sacrifice. Our response ought to be a deep gratitude and an undeviating desire to honor their actions, doing all we can to prepare for service so that the title “Marine” might keep its standing and renown.

The famous New Zealand All Blacks spoke of their rugby jerseys which symbolically represent the legacy earned by those players who came before. One of their catch phrases is to “leave the jersey in a better place,”4 to improve on and add to the existing All Blacks legacy. If this principle works for a sports team whose legacy is based on athletes sweating to win games, how much more powerful an inspiration do we have as Marines representing generations of warriors who have shed blood to win battles and save lives? We currently emphasize the slogan, “Protect What You’ve Earned,” but perhaps it is more accurate emphasized another way: “Protect What They’ve Earned.”

Applying this Framework Comprehensively

The service values framework described above has significant advantages: First, it is fundamentally not new, but deeply rooted in the Marine ethos. Second, the service values framework can be meaningfully employed across the entirety of a Marine’s life. It takes the values that we honor in combat and applies them beyond, showing how they can motivate our behavior in any situation. In doing so, the service values framework exposes that violations of these values are egregious wherever they occur.

If this service values framework does capture the essential aspects of the Marine identity, and if being a Marine is truly holistic and total, then an emphasis on service should permeate all our activities, guiding our actions and thoughts while providing motivation and inspiration. Embracing such a framework would make us consistent by forcing us to reevaluate habits from a new perspective and to resolve inconsistencies in our practices. To illustrate this point, following are a few brief applications.

Combat. Considering that Marines serve at least two groups, combat situations are fundamentally about service. On a grand scale, Marines place themselves at risk in far-off countries and employ their unique skills in order to prevent adversaries from attacking our families, friends, and others living in the United States. On a smaller scale, Marines serve those around them, risking and sometimes giving their lives to protect their teammates.

Application of the service values framework to combat situations is fairly intuitive since the Corps’ culture already highlights these values. Sgt Wilson’s Silver Star citation illustrates how we honor service:

... leaving the safety of his armored vehicle ... placing himself between the critically wounded Marine and the insurgent’s barrage of fire ... Sergeant Wilson’s advance forced the insurgent to flee ... his selfless decision to place himself directly in the line of fire demonstrated tremendous courage and protected his fellow Marines from further harm.5

Liberty briefs. Instead of focusing liberty briefs on warnings about specific actions to avoid because of their negative consequences, we might instead remind Marines of their focus: preparing for readiness to serve. We might encourage Marines to evaluate behavior based on whether it reflects the principle of service. Are they seeking the betterment of those around them, even at personal cost, or are they disregarding others in order to benefit themselves? Furthermore, instead of relying solely on threats of consequences for misconduct, we might emphasize how our actions should reflect a desire to uphold the reputation and honor of being a Marine, a legacy given to us by the great Marines of the past.

Sexual ethics. This framework suggests that perhaps the current focus on consent is simply insufficient. An approach based on a service values framework would drive Marines to reject “getting what I want out of my partner” and instead ask, “Would sexual activity be of benefit to my partner?” That’s a much harder standard to meet. Adhering to this values framework might even be costly in the sense that it denies the Marine a degree of short-term gratification. But a Corps whose consistent, underlying values framework is based on service would be hostile to the thinking that underpins harassing behaviors or a “rape culture.” Frankly, a service-centered approach seems foreign in a contemporary discussion of sexual ethics, but that is simply the result of applying deeply held Marine values to this issue for the first time, where in the past we have been inconsistent.

Misogyny, hazing, and other abuse. On this topic, the service values framework can be powerfully applied as a complement to the current messaging. Service demands that dignity and respect be important principles: they are direct practical applications of behavior when we actively seek what is good for one another. But this values framework suggests that the Marines United actions, hazing, and other forms of abuse are terrible not simply because they are illegal, not simply because they bring disgrace to the Marine Corps, and not simply because they destroy unit cohesion and combat readiness. More fundamentally, they are terrible—they are intolerable in our Corps—because they are the opposite of service. Rather than aiding others at cost to self, all of these actions demonstrate a willingness to harm others in order to gain personal advantage, be it in the form of power, emotional security, or otherwise. Similarly, bystanders who fail to intervene are also violating this service values framework—they are failing to aid others in need.

Finally, recognizing that others have served us may help combat abusive culture in general. Abusive groups need to maintain distinctions between themselves and the “outside” groups they stigmatize and harass. But a service values framework holds that the meaning and renown in the title “Marine” is so great that no individual Marine’s actions could merit it. This honor is given to every Marine in the same way, as a gift bestowed by more than 200 years of Marines’ exploits and actions. The reality that every Marine receives this immensely valuable gift can undermine all other distinctions that abusers might seek to make among the members of our Corps. We have all been greatly served, and the differences among us pale in comparison to this common gift of identity. Thus the service values framework provides a basis for competing with and deconstructing an abusive group’s narrative.

As our Corps embarks on a challenging effort to shift aspects of our culture and fix very real problems, we must have a consistent and compelling narrative that can address the holistic and total nature of being a Marine. The only way such a narrative can be consistent and compelling is if it is based on a singular values framework, one that that can be applied to every possible action, on or off duty. Ideally this framework will eventually become so deeply ingrained and understood by Marines that it becomes part of the language we speak, with its logic traceable through to every aspect of our lives. Being consistent with such a narrative would also require radical shifts in some of our thinking, but as with all challenges Marines should be ready to attack this problem head-on.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the Marine Corps has the necessary singular values framework for underpinning such a narrative right now. Without it, navigating real cultural change will be significantly harder, potentially even impossible. The good news, however, is that the resources for such a narrative exist; they have been building within our Corps since its inception. We have seen them exemplified in giants like Sgt Wade Wilson and countless others, whose valor citations are enough to give chills, and whose actions in service bring honor to us all. If we are willing to truly value such service, we should let it become the framework that permeates every part of our Corps, in every kind of action, both on the battlefield and off.6

