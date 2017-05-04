WAR COMES TO GARMSER: THIRTY YEARS OF CONFLICT ON THE AFGHAN FRONTIER.
By Carter Malkasian.
Reviewed by Mr. Bradley A. Davis.
In War Comes to Garmser: Thirty Years of Conflict on the Afghan Frontier, Carter Malkasian, a political officer serving at the U.S. Department of State, turns the question of Afghanistan on its head, asking not how Western values and political ideologies could overcome the corrupted Afghan political apparatus, but rather how America could reconcile its own political methodology with hierarchal Afghanistan’s competing tribal and religious cultures. According to Malkasian, the overarching and critical focus of Afghan instability rests not in the 2001 invasion of the Middle East in the socio-cultural modernization projects of the mid- to late-20th century.
While the American led Helmand-Arghandab River Valley Project significantly expanded arable land in the region, it simultaneously destabilized tribal hierarchy due to the introduction of the “naqilen,” landless immigrants from across Afghanistan who migrated to the fertile valley. In many ways, Malkasian’s analyses and conclusions tell the story of these naqilen—their rise in society, their ability to mobilize against outside forces, and, most importantly, their consolidation under Islamic leadership into the theocratic and authoritarian Taliban regime. Drawing upon the evolutionary history of the naqilen and the tribal hierarchies of Helmand Province, Malkasian reconciles the past successes of the Afghan people against the contemporary socio-political stalemate of the present government, attempting to justify American intervention in the region in both 2001 and 2006 through local eyes. Malkasian argues that the strengthening of socio-political and socio-military elements in Garmser made a significant impact on the region.
War Comes to Garmser is not fiction—it is reality, and the reality is that Afghanistan remains messy. By driving back the Taliban and reinforcing local leadership, America positioned the Afghan government to survive in ways it did not have in the past. For many, including Malkasian, it was increasingly clear that the situation on the ground was improving before the withdrawal announcement of 2012, but that does not answer whether or not progress would endure upon the complete withdrawal of U.S. /NATO forces in the region. America, therefore, achieved only a partial victory—a victory in terms of establishing a government, but one with no guarantee of continued success. War Comes to Garmser provides a pivotal look behind the curtain for those seeking to understand the other side of American involvement in international conflict.
ISBN 978-0199973750, 329 pp.
$21.95 (Member: $10.47)
To order, go to: http://amzn.to/2n7fq6R