Military practitioners and civilian policymakers who seek to understand why the United States has so little to show for its 21st-century wars may be interested in this book. Dr. Eliot A. Cohen—former Counselor to the President in the George W. Bush administration, distinguished author, and renowned strategist at Johns Hopkins University— argues that diplomacy (soft power) needs to be backed up by the threat of force (hard power) to have political and warfighting utility. His thesis appears timely in the wake of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria; however, the book does not answer the seminal question that eludes military planners, strategists, and policymakers alike: How much and what type of hard power is required to secure U.S. national security interests? In short, what constitutes a properly resourced strategy? Is today’s defense budget being driven by the right strategy?

Cohen discusses four priority threats in today’s hyper-dynamic security environment—China, jihad ism, dangerous states (which include Russia, Iran, and North Korea), and ungoverned spaces and the commons— all of which keep United States ends, ways, and means in constant flux. These strategic variables struggle to cope with a highly ambiguous and fractious international order. Not surprisingly, the author correctly assesses that the U.S. military bureaucracy is unable to adapt as quickly and imaginatively as some of our putative adversaries. Accordingly, he proffers recommendations to help transform a Cold War Industrial Age defense structure into a more effective instrument with the credibility to deter and, when required, the acumen to fight and win.

At the top of Cohen’s reform list is better intellectual preparation of U.S. military leaders for planning and conducting hybrid and high-end warfare. This starts with a much deeper understanding of military history and U.S. adversaries and their cultures. He also thinks American military war colleges should be revamped to produce more uniformed strategic thinkers capable of writing about the nature of contemporary war (given the unchanging nature of war, he likely meant the character of war, or how wars are fought). Next, he argues for streamlining the defense acquisition process so that the United States is not fighting with less powerful tools than those in the hands of China and Russia. In his view, this must include a viable air/missile defense system and increased military spending (the latter, he observes, is only a few percentage points less than it was in 1988, when American faced a single Cold War superpower rival).

Cohen argues that multiple near-peer competitors and adversaries (real or potential) require increased defense spending and a more robust force structure. Yet, he notes that approximately 30 percent of the U.S. defense budget is required to maintain an all-volunteer force, and that the aging American population requires ever-increasing entitlements that circumscribe the amount of discretionary spending available for defense. Still, he argues for more of just about everything—long-range strike aircraft designed for war in the Pacific, ships that can keep the maritime commons open, and space platforms to maintain U.S. dominance of the “high ground” (to name just a few).

His reform narrative crisply summarizes many defense issues that other writers have previously dissected. Thus, readers may want to focus instead on his new insights. First is the U.S. preference for killing terrorists rather than capturing them—Cohen ascribes this to risk aversion and convenience—which hinders collecting intelligence. Second is the urgent need to rediscover political warfare and how to divide enemies by exploiting a diverse range of readily available information and propaganda tools. Third is the requirement to be able to fight a major power in one part of the world while dealing with the global consequences in adjacent theaters and simultaneously deterring other adversaries elsewhere. Fourth is the idea of learning to “manage” global conflicts vice trying to “solve” them: a new, post-Cold War lexicon of “winning” and “victory” is sorely needed. Finally, the DOD must revitalize the concept of national mobilization if an all-volunteer force is to have any chance of prevailing in multi-domain warfare against one or more major powers aligned against a U.S.-led international order. Ironically, for all the macho-political talk about preserving a strong U.S. military, the mechanics of how the United States would mobilize its population and industrial base to fight a major war is conspicuously missing.

The real eye opener in this work is Cohen’s nuanced argument that America should transform itself into a national security state where war— not peace—is the new normal. He opines that future presidents should enter the Oval Office accepting that they are “war Presidents” and should harden the American people for playing the permanent role of global cop.

After finishing the book, I was not convinced. After nearly two decades of the longest wars in U.S. history, American’s have soured on hard powers’ false promises—its cost in blood and treasure—for seemingly marginal returns. Exhorting the political class to exhibit more grit and perseverance may be a new narrative, but it might struggle to bring strategic wisdom back to Washington, DC.