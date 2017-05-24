This contest is named for Gen Robert E. Hogaboom, USMC(Ret), who served the Corps for 34 years. Upon graduating from the Naval Academy in 1925, Gen Hogaboom saw service in Cuba, Nicaragua, and China. Following action in a number of key Pacific battles in World War II, he later served first as Assistant Division Commander, then Division Commander, 1st MarDiv, in Korea from 1954–55. Gen Hogaboom retired in 1959 as a lieutenant general while serving as Chief of Staff, Headquarters Marine Corps, and was subsequently advanced to the rank of general.

In early March, the Marine Corps Gazette’s Editorial Advisory Panel reviewed and judged the 2016 Gen Robert E. Hogaboom Leadership Essay Contest entries. The selection of the winning essays was a close decision, with many submissions being particularly well-written and thoughtful on the issue of leadership in our Corps. Winning the First Place award for the contest was 2ndLt Roberts T. Balint’s, “Humor: An unlikely force multiplier.” Beginning with an often-expressed concern about knowing what to expect upon arrival at Brown Field for OCS, 2ndLt Balint recounts how he quickly realized he hadn’t arrived at a rose garden. Balint, however, comes to realize that humor and jokes are not inappropriate, but rather can serve as a force multiplier that strengthens relationships among Marine leaders and subordinates. 2ndLt Balint will receive a check for $3,000 and an engraved plaque.

Second Place went to Capt Edwin B. Powers for his essay, “Fatherhood as Leadership.” Citing Gen John A. Lejeune’s description of the relationship between officers and enlisted men in addition to his relationship with his own father, Capt Powers underscores the fatherly grace that exists in those Marines who have been most influential in his Marine Corps career, emphasizing that good leaders reach out and connect with others. Capt Powers will receive a check for $1,500 and an engraved plaque.

Our Third Place essay is “SIR-JJ DID TIE BUCKLE: Leading forward with complementary leadership traits,” written by Col Ly Fecteau. Focusing on “education of the heart and of the mind,” Col Fecteau recommends the addition of 3 new leadership traits to the previously existing 14. These traits include: “‘S’” for Stability,’” “‘R’” for Resilience,’” and “‘I’” for Imagination.’” Col Fecteau believes the 17 traits will “allow us to adopt and overcome present and future threats.” Col Fecteau will receive a check for $500 and an engraved plaque.

This year, the Gazette chose one essay as an honorable mention. The essay selected was 2ndLt Roberts T. Balint Capt Edwin B. Powers Col Ly Fecteau LtCol Lee Meyer “WWE Leadership,” written by LtCol Lee Meyer. In the essay, LtCol Meyer argues that, in order to create a healthy organizational culture, the Marine Corp must bridge the generational gap that exists between leaders and those led if they are to achieve success on the battlefield. LtCol Meyer will receive an engraved plaque.