This month, as in past May editions of the Gazette, we present a wide range of articles relevant to every community across Marine Corps Aviation. Beginning with the Deputy Commandant for Aviation (DCA) LtGen Jon M. Davis’s article “The Art of Readiness” on page 9, this month’s magazine covers current ideas and issues for virtually every type, model, and series in our inventory as well as some of the most critical challenges facing this key element of the MAGTF. Highlights include discussions of the production and retention of aviators—particularly fixed-wing pilots—in “Fixing Aviator Production” by the Staff of HQMC Aviation on page 23 and “Proposed Solutions to Marine Corps Aviation’s Fixed-Wing Pilot Shortage” by Majs Eric A Scherrer and A. Jack Ramthun on page 28. The sustained strategic importance of our heavy-lift capability is detailed in “Legacy Lift” by the Staff of HQMC Aviation on page 17, while forward-looking studies of emergent capabilities are found in “Osprey, CC-RAM, and the Tiltrotor Revolution” by the Staff of HQMC Aviation on page 20 and “Unmanned Aircraft Commanders as FACs” by 1stLt Ian “Lana” Webb on page 25. On page 36, Capt Alexandra B. Anderson’s “The ACE and the Arctic” provides observations of an ACE’s cold-weather training in northern Europe based on MAG-29’s participation in Exercise COLD RESPONSE 16. This month’s Tactical Decision Game, provided by Maj A.J. Graham on page 86, is also aviation-focused presenting a tactical dilemma for an escort flight lead.

In this month’s edition we also present the winning entries from the Kiser Family Irregular Warfare Essay Contest. The first place essay, Maj Carl Forsling’s “Investing in Marines,” is found on page 56. Second place’s “Preparing for the Future” by Capt Mark M. Rothrock follows on page 61, and two honorable mentions wrap up the 2016 winners: “The New Approach” by 1stLt Matthew H. Ormsbee on page 66 and “False Choice” by Capt Brett A. Friedman in the Web Edition.

Commentary on “Marines United”

While the challenges facing Marine Aviation can have the greatest impact on our combat readiness, they are not the most wicked problem facing the Corps today. Every Marine must recognize how serious “Marines United” is and that the Corps’ response to it, combined with perceptions of our elected leaders could result in changes to the authority of commanders at all levels, even a loss of control over how we “make Marines.” The only upside I have observed is that most male Marines condemn the thinking and behavior of those who produced this “self-inflicted wound,” and some of them have put their thoughts into words using the Gazette website as their forum. The lasting solution will not come from punishments or policies; it will be found among the tough professional young Marines who refuse to be mere bystanders. As in our past, a few Marines with the guts to tell their brothers and sisters “that’s not OK” will be the only effective agent to change this flaw in our culture. The job of engaged intrusive leaders will be to encourage and reward those stand who up for our ethos. Professional dialogue will be essential for us going forward, and we encourage all readers and members of the MCA&F to use all the means available to contribute to this discussion. Be part of the solution.