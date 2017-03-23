As someone who has read U.S. military history since the third grade and who has had a special interest in the Civil War, reading Bruce Catton as a kid and Stephen Sears as an adult, I thoroughly enjoyed A Savage War: A Military History of the Civil War, the new book by Williamson Murray and Wayne Wei-Siang Hsieh. A Savage War is the best single-volume history of the Civil War I have ever read. Murray and Hsieh have written a book that is profitable reading for both the person with a limited knowledge of the war who desires a good overview of the conflict and the serious student of the Civil War seeking a new perspective. For the former, A Savage War explains the causes of the conflict; describes the “war’s strategic framework;” and provides a very readable synopsis of the battles, campaigns, and generals of the war. Serious students of the Civil War will enjoy new perspectives on various aspects of the war. As a lifelong student of the Civil War, who has read dozens of books about the war, I learned a number of things I never knew before.

Though a military history of the Civil War, neither a political nor an economic history per se, Murray and Hsieh provide a concise, but enlightening, explanation of the political, economic, and societal origins of the war. Murray and Hsieh’s thesis is that the nature of our Civil War was the result of the nexus of two revolutions: the French Revolution and the Industrial Revolution. The French Revolution unleashed the “nationalist fervor” that permeated and sustained both sides during a war with its massive casualty lists, and the Industrial Revolution “allowed for the mobilization of the great armies in both the North and South.” Together, these revolutions gave the Civil War its character that combined the levee en masse of the Napoleonic Wars and the “modern” aspects of the Civil War, such as trench warfare, that foreshadowed future conflicts and sometimes cause the Civil War to be characterized as the first modern war.

For me, the most enjoyable aspect of The Savage War was learning several intriguing things I have never read elsewhere. It is well known that MajGen George B. McClellan failed to attack Gen Robert E. Lee’s army at Antietam when much of Lee’s army had yet to arrive in the Sharpsburg area, being occupied with Harpers Ferry, before finally giving battle. But why did McClellan attack at all on 17 September after his actions the previous days indicated he had no desire to fight the Army of Northern Virginia? Murray and Hsieh believe McClellan thought Lee would retreat, but when he didn’t, McClellan felt compelled against his will to attack so as to not be branded “among … the Army of the Potomac, not to mention outside observers, as an out and out coward.” When, in early 1865, Lee was appointed General-in-Chief of all Confederate armies, Jefferson Davis supported it only “because he knew that Lee had not the slightest desire to run the war.” This surprised me, given the close working relationship Davis and Lee had in the Eastern Theater when Lee commanded the Army of Northern Virginia. It rings true, however, in the sense of Davis acting as the South’s defacto “general-in-chief,” a role he played throughout the entire war—normally to the detriment of the South. As Gen Ulysses S. Grant says in his memoirs, “Mr. Davis had an exalted opinion of his own military genius … [O]n several occasions during the war he came to the relief of the Union army by means of his superior military genius.”1 It is well known that Davis replaced Gen Joseph E. Johnson with LtGen John B. Hood, resulting in the loss of Atlanta and the crippling of the Army of Tennessee, the Confederacy’s principle army in the Western Theater, by launching ill-conceived attacks against MajGen William T. Sherman’s much stronger armies. I was aware of the dissension within the senior leadership of the Army of Tennessee prior to the Battle of Chattanooga and how Davis’s (mis)handling of it, by refusing to see that Braxton Bragg, the army’s commander, was at fault, was instrumental in Grant’s victory. But I wasn’t aware that Davis encouraged subordinate generals to write to him personally, which undermined the Confederate chain of command in the west.

While I enjoyed reading A Savage War and learned much, I do have a few problems with it. Most importantly, I find Murray and Hsieh’s quasi-obsession with quoting from Thucydides’ The History of the Peloponnesian War numerous times early in the book to be very distracting and generally irrelevant to the subject matter being discussed. Fortunately, they generally stop referencing Thucydides after Chapter 5.

Other problems: The authors rate Thomas Jackson as one of the best corps commanders the war produced, yet by their own admission, Jackson bungled four times during the Seven Days Battles and a fifth time during Second Bull Run. (Until reading A Savage War, I thought Jackson only botched three of his attacks during the Seven Days Battles, not four of them.) In my view, “bungler” is a more accurate moniker for Jackson than “Stonewall.”

I also feel the authors misconstrue the Henry Halleck-Grant relationship. While the discord between them was real, the authors paint too negative of a picture of their relationship. While acknowledging that Halleck “provided Grant with ... warning about” Illinois political MajGen John McClernand’s attempt to supersede Grant prior to the Vicksburg campaign, they put it in the most negative light possible. However, as Jean Edward Smith, author of Grant, states, Halleck and Grant “worked tougher seamlessly” to undermine McClernand and that, when Grant replaced Halleck as General-in-Chief, Halleck’s response was to write to an associate “General Grant is my personal friend and I heartily rejoice at his promotion.”2 The claim that Halleck contemptuously dismissed Grant’s proposal to “move against Mobile after Vicksburg’s surrender.” In reality, as Smith points out, it was Lincoln’s priority of “reestablishing national authority in western Texas” that ended the possibility of taking Mobile when Grant desired, not any contempt on Halleck’s part for Grant’s proposal.3

I very strongly take issue with the authors’ contention that MajGen George Meade’s pursuit of Lee following Gettysburg was understandable because Meade’s “army had been as badly battered as Lee’s.” In reality, Meade had absolutely no stomach to fight Lee again (shades of McClellan at Antietam), hence his willingness to allow Lee to escape, despite a swollen Potomac River at Lee’s back that trapped his army north of the Potomac for several days. I feel the authors don’t recognize that Sherman’s decision to march his 60,000 veterans through Georgia while leaving Hood’s Army of Tennessee in the rear for MajGen George Thomas and MajGen John Schofield to take care of appears like the right decision only in light of Hood’s failure to destroy Schofield before he combined forces with Thomas. The authors’ contention that Hood’s army was “an irrelevancy,” to support their view that Sherman’s decision to make “Georgia howl” instead of destroying Hood’s Army of Tennessee in his rear first was the correct one, is repudiated by the Battle of Franklin, where Schofield barely managed to avert disaster by marching his army out of Hood’s trap by a night march “past bivouacked Confederates.” Sherman’s decision to commit arson on a statewide scale before destroying the enemy’s army might have resulted in disaster if Hood had the presence of mind to destroy Thomas’s forces before they came together.

But students of history, students of the art of war, will always have honest disagreements about individual generals, specific battles, and the dynamics of campaigns.

In their introduction, Murray and Hsieh state the purpose of A Savage War is to “examine the major factors that explain the course of the military campaigns and operations” of the Civil War. While I don’t agree with all of their conclusions or opinions, they have fulfilled their charter admirably. Both the amateur and the serious student of the Civil War will find A Savage War to be profitable reading and well worth their time. I highly recommend A Savage War both to those who are looking for a single volume history of the Civil War to add to their knowledge and to those with a lifelong interest in the Civil War.

