This sterling-new book is set within the timeless framework of the Athenian historian Thucydides. The two authors of this history acquired this useful lens at the same source—as students of Donald Kagan at Yale. That epic contest between Sparta and the democratic Athens bears some resemblance to the American Civil War. The U.S. Civil War was a clash between two different social systems, one a dynamic industrial society, the other a largely agricultural system. While the Confederate states had a martial culture to some degree, they did not send off their sons to a rigorous training school, the agoge, as Sparta did, though they did have their own Helots in bonded servitude. The long war in Greece pitted distinctive political, economic, and military forces against one another, with both sides forced to adapt to gain advantage or compensate for shortcomings or chance. As Thucydides found, this interplay of contingency and the dynamic dimensions of war is an enduring reality of war, so too the role of politics and personality, highlighted with great lucidity by the authors as they recount America’s most divisive period.

In A Savage War, Murray and Hsieh offer keen insights on the crossroads of social, political, and technological drivers that produced what the authors call the first modern war. The war’s scale, duration, and lethality were the products of a socio-military revolution, which merged the nationalism of the French Revolution with the technology of the Industrial Revolution, leading to the war’s unique strategic framework. Political mobilization and technological trans formation (railroad, rifled muskets, armored ships, the telegraph, etc.) generated the capacity for sustained campaigns across America. The authors claim the emergence of an American way of war which emphasized “the logistical and operational projection of military power over continental distances along with a ruthless desire to bring the consequences of secession home to every hamlet in the Confederacy.” The authors consider the scale of these trans-continental campaigns, their distance, and the exploitation of the railroad to be an extraordinary evolution.

Leadership and command are central to this enlightening study—vice technology or economics. The mini-portraits of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, and William T. Sherman sprinkled throughout that narrative are superb, and the critiques of Jeff Davis and the hapless Henry Halleck are devastating. In A Savage War, it is the enduring vice changing character of military command that is underscored. Marines will find this consistent with our maneuver warfare and command philosophies.

A central theme of A Savage War involves the significant influence of command and organizational culture on the fighting effectiveness of each side. The North allowed politics and intrigue to influence appointments to higher command, and this carried over into acrimonious relationships in the councils of war in most Union armies for a long time. Additionally, the Old Regular Army cherished order and dates of rank over competence and creative solutions. From the war’s earliest days, Union Gen George McClellan helped establish “a culture which abjured initiative and emphasized top down control of virtually everything.” The dominance of the “by the book” Old Army struggled to adapt to a large-scale conscript or volunteer army of citizen soldiers. This will sound familiar to critics of today’s personnel system and a risk averse military, like retired Army Maj Don Vandergriff, who will certainly agree with Murray and Hsieh’s insights on “the difficulties involved in altering a dysfunctional command climate” during a war.

Conversely, the South started with competent senior officers and a cadre of younger officers, especially in the Eastern Theater and the Army of Northern Virginia. Lee set an example for and rewarded commanders (like Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson) who were aggressive at exploiting opportunity and who were not paralyzed by potential risk. Lee’s more decentralized and less directive style of command promoted a culture of initiative that served the South well but only to a point. While out in the Western Theater, Grant also promoted initiative as he imbued his commands with a quiet sense of trust, loyalty, and apolitical competence.

The authors do not explore the downside of the decentralized mission command style Lee established. Jeb Stuart’s infamous jaunt around George Meade’s Army during the approach to Gettysburg is the most obvious example, as it blinded Lee at a critical juncture and limited his ability to shape the meeting engagements on the first day. Gen Henry Heth’s cautious approach and Gen Richard Ewell’s stupor later on that first day of the same campaign are exceptions to the distinctive culture among Lee’s commanders.

Another key theme is the impact of the Industrial Revolution and the corresponding need to mobilize the enormous scales of manpower, finances, and resources needed. Mark Grimsley of Ohio State University first identified this development in the Dynamics of Military Revolution, co-edited by Dr. Murray. “Although mass political participation tapped the manpower reservoirs of both North and South,” Grimsley observed, “the North alone discovered how to mobilize its material resources without ruinous political and economic consequences.” Yet it was not the sheer material advantage that counted as much as the integrated financing and political skill with which Lincoln and Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase mobilized those resources.

Moreover, a materiel advantage is of little use if it cannot be converted into combat power. The authors correctly point to Lincoln’s deft management of politics to sustain the North’s efforts. But, the Union victory at the strategic level also benefited from a professional bureaucracy led by the likes of Montgomery Meigs, the Quartermaster General, who Princeton University’s James McPherson called the “unsung hero” of the war. His role and the other major institutional actors in the North are barely mentioned. Because the North managed to stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit and combine Yankee ingenuity with banking and mass production techniques with government’s power and finances, it deployed an advantage that the Confederacy simply could not match.

But the clear thrust of this lively history is that harnessing the North’s material advantage took a long time and was not the principal or decisive element of the war. The Union’s victory was not pre-ordained by its abundance of resources.

I have only a couple of issues with this excellent military history. First, the authors make numerous linkages between Sherman’s “march to the sea” and World War II’s combined bombing offensive (CBO) against Germany. The analogy does not hold up well as Sherman’s Army voraciously maneuvered through contested territory and devoured or destroyed its materiel resources. The CBO, on the other hand, was more indirect but resulted in massive casualties in a vain attempt to destroy Hitler’s productive capacity. The distinction in civilian casualties appears relevant, and the only element that both campaigns share was the psychological impact felt by the populaces of both target countries. The book’s implication that Sherman’s march was somehow decisive needs more work.

Second, the authors slight the irregular aspects of the war, a bias they share with many, if not most, historians. John Mosby is entirely absent in the book, as is recent scholarship by Daniel Sutherland in American Civil War Guerrillas (Praeger, 2013).As Victor Davis Hanson, another student of Ancient Greece, has noted in his A War Like No Other (Random House, 2006), the Athens-Sparta contest was rife with unconventional warfare. So too was our own Civil War.

All in all, this is a stimulating contribution to the field that will captivate readers. It belongs on the shelf of students of war, right next to their worn copy of McPherson’s classic, Battle Cry of Freedom (Oxford University Press, 2003). It is extremely difficult to capture the strategic framework, major decision points, and operational details of such a large, bloody, and divisive war in 500 pages. That this team of scholars did so and adroitly identified key aspects of politics, technology, and military strategy demonstrates their mastery of the art of historical narrative.

Even advanced students of the Civil War will find new insights and interpretations on how this savage conflict was fought and won in this book. “War is a stern teacher,” Thucydides noted. A close reading of A Savage War will help student of war learn that studying the past is a less costly way to understand this timeless lesson.