Several articles in the February and March editions of the Gazette have generated a high volume of interest. In particular, Capt Joshua Waddell’s article “Innovation: And other things that brief well” in February and LtCol Greg Thiele’s “Our Jena-Auerstadt,” originally published online in October 2016 and appearing in print in March 2017, have been picked up by various defense and foreign affairs-related blogs, extending their exposure exponentially. In the midst of this acute enthusiasm and discussion of these articles, readers have asked repeatedly, “Why did you publish that?” and, “Did you talk to the author before he jumped off the ledge?” These are disappointing questions in that they perpetuate the idea that criticism of “the system” and contrarian thinking are liable to be “crushed” by the Corps’ senior leaders. We are better than that.

Two aspects of these articles, however, do demand critical scrutiny. First, Capt Waddell’s article could have provided additional recommendations to solve the problems he identifies. Second, any statement or implication by any author that the Marines and civil servants responsible for equipping the force “don’t care” is patently false. The reality is that Federal laws and regulations, albeit well intended to safeguard taxpayers’ dollars, combine to create sclerotic development and acquisition processes. In our Nation, all laws bind equally. To expand on the discussion of this point, turn to “A Modest Rebuttal” by Capt Jeffrey E. Little on page 23 and our Letters to the Editor section.

LtCol Paul Brickley presents an important article on page 69 entitled “ARG-MEU Employment Methods” which clarifies the modern scope of operations for our forward deployed naval expeditionary forces. Continuous combinations of distributed, disaggregated, and aggregated operations both ashore and at sea are now the rule and not the exception for our ARG-MEU teams.

This month’s Gazette shifts focus to several issues not directly related to warfighting, but no less critical to maintaining combat readiness through good order and discipline. Two articles from the office of the Staff Judge Advocate to the Commandant provide ground truth on recent changes to the UCMJ regarding incidents of sexual assault and misconduct. The rights of the victim are discussed in “Victims of Sexual Assault and Sexual Misconduct” by Maj Rebecca Harvey on page 6 with responsibilities to protect communications in sexual assault prevention and response being the primary subject in Maj Martz and Ms. Brodie’s “Let the Machine Work” on page 13. In related themes, we also present a range of articles on the Performance Evaluation System, physical fitness, and annual training requirements.

Our book section this month features two complementary reviews of the same book. Both LtCol Frank Hoffman (Retired) and Maj Skip Crawley (Retired)have provided distinct reviews of Dr. Williamson Murray and Wayne Wei-Siang Hsieh’s A Savage War, a comprehensive analysis of the Civil War, starting on page 79.

Those readers who want to join the discussion can scale their participation based on the level of effort they choose. Consider this akin to transitioning to the defense following a successful attack: initial consolidation and reorganization, next preparation of a hasty defense and, finally, establishment of a deliberate defense. First, a reader can use the comments section following each article on the Gazette website to share their thoughts. With additional time, a reader can write a letter to the editor—this is as simple as typing an email. With an established priority of work, the reader can write an article to defend their position. If you have an opinion, then join the fight!