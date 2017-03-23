With controversy surrounding Marines involved in sharing photos of their female counterparts and sexual assault and harassment continuing to be a problem within our ranks, I firmly believe it’s important we stimulate a conversation around finding a sustainable solution.

My views on the recent scandal are simple—sharing someone’s nude photo with friends at the barracks is as equally reprehensible as sharing it on social media. There is no honor in either situation. If you justify the first, the latter will shortly follow. I think the bigger problem here is that we have not done a good enough job fostering a culture of chivalry in the Marine Corps. While we've done exceptionally well with regard to physical fitness, physical appearance, and discipline, we’ve also allowed a culture where "locker room talk" is not only acceptable, but manly. That couldn't be further from the truth.

This issue is neither unique to the Marine Corps nor the military. This behavior plagues our schools and workforces, and it is a detriment to our society as whole. It’s true that we are a product of the society we recruit from, but it is also true that, as Marines, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Making Marines doesn’t simply mean training them for duty, but instilling in them the values and ethics that will mold them into better citizens. We have a proven record of doing just that, but we regularly fall short with our commitment to female Marines, as evident by recent events.

On 14 March 2017, Gen Robert B. Neller, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, told Congress he understands this kind of behavior is a problem in the Marine Corps, and he honestly confessed to not having a good answer with regard to how to fix it. He took full responsibility as the Commandant, and I commend him for it. He didn’t make excuses, he acknowledged the deficiencies, and I genuinely believe he is seeking a sustainable solution. That took humility and courage, which are characteristics of exceptional leaders. To get to that end goal, I think it’s important we start at the beginning.

Men and women from all over the U.S. and our territories flock to Marine Corps Recruit Depots San Diego and Parris Island annually to become Marines. Currently, the requirements to even get accepted to attend Marine Corps recruit training are higher than in that of recent years. The Marine Corps looks for quality men and women who will add value to our force and, while we may come from different backgrounds and walks of life, we’re all united in our love of Corps and country in the end.

Are You Enjoying this Article?

Join MCA&F today to receive monthly editions of Leatherneck Magazine and the Marine Corps Gazette.

Many of these recruits are fresh out of high school and still in their teens, which means that sex is typically the first and last thing on their mind—it’s a big reason why the Marine Corps has traditionally conducted much of the training separately in order to reduce distractions and make the most out of those 12 weeks. Male drill instructors are known to use sexual innuendos and lewd comments about women to help male recruits remember the skills and knowledge they need to graduate. While this is an effective way to get the male recruits to absorb the information quickly, it also exacerbates a problem that we’ve already acknowledged takes place in our society and fosters a culture that is not conducive for chivalry to thrive. It teaches Marines that disrespecting their female counterparts, that making lewd comments about them, is acceptable. It isn’t.

While this might be a common practice in the civilian sector, we should, and must, hold ourselves to a higher standard. The Marine Corps’ core values are honor, courage, and commitment. While some Marines may not follow all of these, the truth of the matter is that most do, and it is our responsibility as NCOs, SNCOs, and officers to instill these values in all of our Marines by setting the example and holding each other accountable.

I can’t tell you how much I love this organization—we’re perhaps the last real warrior culture that exists today. We’re known as modern-day Spartans, Devil Dogs, etc., but I think that some may have misunderstood what it means to be a warrior. Some equate it to being hostile and irreverent toward women. Some, unfortunately, believe part of being a man means to degrade our female counterparts even though Spartans were known to hold their women in the highest regard and knights were the ones who created the concept of chivalry to begin with. My hope is that we, as Marines, can grasp this concept and set the example for the rest. We are known to be “First to Fight,” and it’s a term we’re proud to bear. We thrive on being known as standard-bearers, and that is a privilege and honor that should, and must, also extend to how we choose to lead.



