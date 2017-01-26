This is a story only Kael Weston can tell.

John Kael Weston, a diplomat on assignment for the U.S. Department of State, may not have donned the MARPAT (Marine pattern) uniform over the course of his seven years in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he shared the hardships and dangers with Marines at the tip of the spear during the most pressing and darkest of days. It may feasibly be argued that nobody had the keen familiarity with the wars of the 9/11 generation as closely as Kael Weston. This raw account of diplomacy and war ably ties the strategic backdrop of Washington politics to the front lines of a complex, confusing, and costly war. He ultimately posses the difficult but necessary questions for decision makers of today and the future.

The Mirror Test is a testament to the wisdom gained during the course of this seven-year journey; the wisdom that accompanies humility, reflection, research, and true understanding. It is not experience alone that makes us better, but the prudent acumen gained through deep deliberation ensures the lessons are entrenched and never to be repeated. This book provides the avenue for the reader to benefit from such hard earned perspectives.

The Mirror Test differs from other memoirs and reflections of war in one very substantial way, which alone makes this 564-page book well-worth the investment. Weston is able to bridge Washington politics to frontline realities through the use of personal discussions with those closest to the fight, from Senators to lance corporals, to address broader themes, thereby providing valuable insights for those priming to make important decisions for the future of the Nation. He provides a front line perspective to the consequences of beltway debates.

This is a book many have been waiting for—neither the self-pity filled tragedy, nor is it the chest-beating portrayal of shooting guns and killing bad guys. This is a sophisticated juxtaposition that will satisfy the academic, the political junkie, the historian, the military expert, the veteran, and, most importantly, the soldiers, Marines, and diplomats of the future. Part memoir, part history lesson, part political commentary, and part tribute to our Nation’s killed and wounded, Weston brings it all together in this powerful and straightforward narrative that forces the reader to reflect on how things could have been—might have been—somehow different.

The Mirror Test is divided into three dichotomous sections, each a story unto itself. His story begins in Iraq’s tumultuous Anbar Province, traveling through two years in Afghanistan’s harshest tribal regions both in the mountains of the east and the poppy fields of Helmand, and ultimately culminates in America’s heartland, where the costs of America’s effort was paid for in the lives of America’s small town heroes.

During the summer of 2003, Weston, the optimistic but skeptical foreign service officer, embarks on the adventure of a lifetime by accepting an assignment to Baghdad in an effort to establish a credible and legitimate political entity following the fall of Saddam Hussein. Weston believes the war in Iraq to be a mistake and clearly expresses this sentiment from the outset. Nevertheless, opposed to setting back and criticizing the war effort from a more comfortable State Department post, Weston puts himself in the heart of the action, quickly recognizing that, from the beginning, “we were all in way over our heads.” Promptly realizing the solutions to assisting the Iraqi government and American efforts would not be found in the pool parties and barbecues of Baghdad’s Green Zone, Weston maneuvers to get close to the people, live their realities, and listen and learn along the way. Following an educational stint as a liaison to the Iraqi Truckers Union, Weston finds himself as the sole diplomat in the middle of the hornets’ nest of Fallujah, “The City of Mosques,” during Operation PHANTOM FURY. Weston’s lucid account of the lead up, conduct of, and the three-year aftermath of the largest Marine battle since Vietnam provides 360-degree insight to Fallujah and the new American way of war. Weston’s language is biting and candid, a sentiment justified by the macabre conditions confronted by those trying to establish a new Iraqi government in this small corner of what Weston would describe as an ill-advised war. By early 2007, it was time for a change of scenery.

Afghanistan’s rugged eastern tribal belt provided a backdrop not as close to the headlines, but every bit as complex and dangerous, as Anbar. Here, in Khost Province, Weston feels more at home, carefully navigating the tight line between tribal interests in the rugged and isolated terrain near the seamless Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Adept at the nuanced diplomacy required while consuming endless cups of green tea, Weston describes how listening is a valuable commodity while detailing the intellectual effort and needed patience to bring outlying and feuding tribes closer to an all too distant central government in Kabul. It is here, amongst the abundant high altitude paths and Taliban fighters, where Weston’s nerves are tested traversing mountain roads, dodging improvised explosive devices, and avoiding sniper attacks only in an attempt to draw a better understanding of the people. Quite simply put, Weston risks his life to listen. Hedging tribal leaders, reformed Taliban fighters, curious university students, confused civilians tallied as “collateral damage,” and furious former Guantanamo detainees all have a story to tell—a story Weston transcribed for his weekly cables sent back to the U.S. Embassy. The prose presents a strategic slant amongst the mountains and the valleys of the most tucked away place on earth. Weston confronts controversial topics such as women in combat leadership roles, Guantanamo Bay detention center, girls’ education, treatment of “unlawful enemy combatants,” and the counterproductive aftermath of nighttime special operations raids.

In military parlance, the “main effort” refers to the best-equipped and most prepared units. The 2d MEB, headed to Helmand Province, served as the main effort following the election of a new administration interested in transferring focus from the unpopular Iraqi deserts, to the “Good War” in Afghanistan. Once again, Weston finds himself at the point of friction serving as the political advisor for a storied unit that would ultimately be awarded the coveted Presidential Unit Citation. Continuing his approach of addressing political issues, Weston comments on the debate surrounding the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and discord in the relationship amongst the closest of partners—the United States and the United Kingdom.

Weston communicates a narrative of seasoned diplomat-warrior growing ever more concerned about the cost in lives for matters of peripheral interests. The fighting in unknown, faraway places like Now Zad and Taghaz become a focal theme connected to the nightly ramp ceremonies of transferring the fallen back to Dover, Delaware. By describing the grim prognosis for the wounded visited at the camp surgical unit, the reader gains an appreciation for the tragic consequences of war. The narrative is raw, and the message is somber. Weston’s frustrations begin to come apparent at one point highlighted in his saying to a wounded Marine, “I work for the State Department, which means I get to say thank you on behalf of our country, even if our country is disconnected from what is going on over here.” This section, like the first, concludes with heartfelt tribute; this time to the 91 Marines and Sailors who lost their lives during the year in Helmand.

“Would this all be worth it?” asks a young Marine to Weston in Anbar Province during the second Battle of Fallujah. This is precisely the question the author wrestles with throughout the book: was it all worth it? Accompanying Weston home, the piercing question leads him on a journey to the small town cemeteries of 31 fallen Marines whose helicopter crashed in the western Iraqi desert. It is not solely Marine casualties that haunt Weston, but the countless Iraqi and Afghans who lost their lives caught up in the wrong moment of inertia that only the momentum of war can bring.

Ultimately, Weston tackles the broader question of what the Spirit of America is. Traveling through the country, visiting small towns, and large memorials, Weston shares anecdotes of patriotic Americans interested in doing their part to contribute, some who have lost loved ones in our Nation’s wars. In an effort to find closure, Weston reflects deeply on his experiences following the attacks on 11 September. His Nation called, and Weston ran to the sound of the guns for seven years. His reflections are heartfelt, authentic, and provide a comprehensive and contemplative firsthand account of a Nation, its war, and the impact.

In other words, this is a story only Kael Weston can tell.