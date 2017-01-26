When you hear “amphibious operations” or “landing operations,” what do you imagine? Some of you may recall movie scenes of Normandy or Iwo Jima. Normandy is famous as the French northwest coast where the largest landing operation in history was conducted in June 1944 during World War II (WWII). Iwo Jima is a tiny volcanic island in the Pacific Ocean where one of the fiercest battles took place between the Japanese Imperial Army and Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and Navy in February 1945.

This article intends not to focus on such large scale amphibious operations as those conducted in WWII but rather to focus on operations to retake sovereign islands by employing amphibious capability.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) is establishing an amphibious operations brigade (AOB) in JFY 2017 (Japan Fiscal Year 2017) based upon the National Defense Program Outline (NDPO) of 2013. The AOB is designed to retake islands which are inherent to Japanese territory if they were to come under foreign attack.

In the past, the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) did not possess the capability to conduct amphibious operations. Considering the recent aggressive military activities of neighboring countries, especially in the Southwestern Islands (SWI), the Japanese Government decided to develop an amphibious operations capability. Japan is an island nation comprised of slightly less than 7,000 islands, including 300 inhabited ones. As the JSDF’s mission is to defend its territory, establishment of an amphibious capability is an urgent and critical need for the defense of Japan.

At first, the article covers how the JSDF is trying to strengthen the overall defense posture in the SWI, and then describes the AOB itself and its historical background. It explores how the JSDF would conduct amphibious operations, referring to U.S. Marine Corps’ concept of operations, and finally crystallizes future challenges.

Strengthening the SWI Defense Posture

The Ministry of Defense and JSDF is making energetic efforts to strengthen the defense posture of the SWI based upon the “Dynamic Joint Defense Force” concept which was adopted in NDPO 2013. Establishment of the AOB is one of the primary efforts for SWI defense. Before going into details of this amphibious capability, it is appropriate to learn about the overall efforts of SWI defense.

The efforts are comprised of the JSDF force deployment in the SWI, regular-basis intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, and, in case tensions arise, maintenance of maritime and air superiority, ground force rapid deployment from mainland Japan, and, lastly, buildup of amphibious capability for retaking its sovereign islands.

A prominent feature of SWI is its geographical expanse of air and maritime space. The SWI stretches from the southernmost Kyushu island, which is one of the four major islands of Japan, to Okinawa island, then to Yonaguni island, the westernmost soil of Japan. Its area extends more than 1,000 km, or 600 nautical miles. The Japanese archipelago stretches 3,000 km from Hokkaido to Yonaguni. The SWI occupies one third of it. In the SWI, very few JSDF installations are stationed except in Okinawa, Amami-oshima, and the Miyako Islands. There exist vacuums of unit deployments. In addition, the neighboring countries’ military activities are sharply increasing. For example, the number of aircraft scrambles conducted by Japan Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) fighters in JFY 2014 was 943, the highest number since JFY 1984. Most of them were against Russian and Chinese aircraft. The number of scrambles conducted by the Southwestern Air Composite Command, which is responsible for the SWI airspace, drastically increased by four times in comparison to four years ago.

Considering these situations, the JSDF is trying to strengthen its deployed force level and to fill the gap of unit deployments. The ASDF upgraded its 83rd Air Squadron to the 9th Air Wing in Naha Base, fighter squadrons were beefed up in January 2016. The GSDF opened a new camp on the westernmost island of Yonaguni in March 2016. The GSDF is considering additional unit deployments on Ishigaki and Omami-oshima of the SWI.

In peacetime, the next important measure for the defense of the SWI is regular-based ISR activities. The JSDF are employing destroyers, submarines, patrol aircraft (P-1), and surveillance helicopters (SH-60). In addition, the JSDF is introducing unmanned aerial vehicles in the near future. The ASDF is augmenting its E-2C squadron in Naha Base and is trying to enable mobile surveillance and control radars deployed in the remote islands. The GSDF established a new coastal surveillance unit on Yonaguni. Coordination and linkage with relevant agencies such as the Japan Coast Guard is also important for ISR activities. These efforts enable the JSDF to prevent foreign adventurous actions and monitor symptoms of foreign military activities in advance.

The third point for the SWI defense is, in case military tensions arise, a quick response to the crisis, rapid deployment of GSDF units from mainland Japan to the SWI, and then deter escalation. Under this recognition, the ASDF is going to introduce C-2 cargo aircraft. The C-2 is replacing the C-1 cargo aircraft and drastically improves payload. The MSDF is refurbishing its Oosumi-class LDPs and contracted with the private sector for a private cargo ship Hakuo. The GSDF is modernizing brigades and divisions that are more agile and mobile, in order to rapidly deploy forces to the SWI. The final stage of an effective SWI defense is creating an amphibious capability, mainly the establishment of an AOB for recapturing sovereign islands.

Outline of AOB

The purpose of an AOB is mainly to engage in amphibious operations to retake Japanese sovereign islands if the islands were to be occupied by foreign forces; it also is anticipated to conduct other operations, such as disaster relief type operations if the situation does not allow access over land. The AOB will be activated in March 2018 at Camp Ainoura, Nagasaki Prefecture. The AOB is going to build a training facility in the Sasebo area.

The AOB is comprised of three amphibious assault regiments, one amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) regiment, and other units. The amphibious assault regiment is roughly equivalent to a U.S. Marine Corps battalion, and the mission is conducting amphibious assault operations. The AAV regiment is one which carries the amphibious assault regiment from sea to shore. The AAV regiment will possess approximately 30 AAV-7s. The other units perform various functions such as field artillery, reconnaissance, engineer, communications, and logistics. The total strength will number 3,000 personnel. In March 2015, the AOB preparatory unit was organized, then started personnel, equipment, facilities, education and training preparations.

The Efforts in the Past

The AOB will not be created at once from a zero base. When the 21st century was in sight, the GSDF foresaw the SWI were increasingly critical, looking at future regional security challenges. The GSDF decided to establish the Western Army Infantry Regiment (WAiR), consisting of three infantry companies, in March 2002. The regiment stood up at Camp Ainoura. Normally, an infantry regiment falls under a division or brigade. However, the WAiR is under direct control of the Western Army Commander in order to conduct island defense and disaster relief operations in the SWI. Although the WAiR is named one of the infantry regiments, it is unique and a special purpose unit. Since its establishment, and for fourteen years, it has conducted training with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and with the U.S. Marine Corps. The WAiR will become the nucleus of the AOB.

The GSDF has started challenging bilateral exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps. In 2005, the IRON FIST (IF) exercise started. The exercise has been conducted at a U.S. training area, the southern west coast, aimed to improve tactics and techniques necessary for island defense and bilateral coordination between the two forces. When I recall the early 2000s, as Exercise Branch Head, Ground Staff Office, I initiated the budget request for IF. Although it is an exercise between the GSDF and U.S. Marine Corps, the Japan Joint Staff (JJS) initiated the joint and bilateral field training, DAWN BLITZ (DB), with U.S. forces. DB was initially a U.S. unilateral joint exercise. The JJS coordinated with U.S. counterparts and implemented it as a joint and bilateral exercise DB 2013. During the exercise, I had an opportunity to observe it as Vice Chief of Staff, JJS, with then-I MEF commander, LtGen John Toolan, whom I had worked with since 2007. I was amazed observing GSDF CH-47s and MSDF LCACs departing from the Oosumi-class LPD Shimokita (LST 4002) heading for San Clemente Island off San Diego. I recognized that the JSDF amphibious capability was drastically improving.

Without U.S. forces’ tremendous support, especially the U.S. Marine Corps, the JSDF could not have accomplished these remarkable improvements. Having looked at the past, the JSDF activated the WAiR as a frontrunner of the Japanese Marines, initiated bilateral exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps, and evolved to DB.

What are Amphibious Operations?

Referring to the U.S. Marine Corps’ manuals, amphibious operations will be conducted as follows:

First, the JSDF units secure and hold maritime and air superiority over a relatively broad area in the vicinity of an island or islands where the enemy forces have landed. It sets up an amphibious objective area (AOA) in order to command and control air, sea, and fires. Next, GSDF units infiltrate the island and reconnoiter unit size, disposition, and equipment of enemy landed forces. The infiltrating unit will guide naval gun fire and close air support on the enemy positions. Demining the approach route of AAVs is also important for the success of landing operations. Lastly, the WAiR and other GSDF units launch landing operations toward the island from the sea and air, with the support of close air support from F-2 fighters and AH-64 attack helicopters. Simultaneously, in order to deceive the enemy’s command, deception, or demonstration operations—electronic warfare and any available means—would be employed. The above mentioned flow is a typical amphibious operations flow. However, the operations would not necessarily progress in regular sequence; sometimes some phases would occur simultaneously or in reverse order.

An amphibious operation is an extremely complicated operation. We can say it is an ultimate or high-end joint operation. The reason why I say ultimate and extremely complex is that the operational space rapidly changes in accordance with the operation progress. I would name the operations “simultaneous equations composed of three dimensional spatial axis and timing axis.” Ground, sea, or air combat operations are relatively simple because the major player or component is definite. In an amphibious operation, the main operational space quickly transfers from maritime-undersea, to sea-air, to seashore, and to ground. Amphibious operations require the most appropriate command and control (C2) structure as every time phase transfers. When I was Commander, Eastern Army, I had an opportunity to plan and execute YAMASAKURA-67 in December 2014, the largest bilateral command post exercise of the GSDF. During the exercise, the GSDF executed amphibious operations in the scenario. I realized the difficulties of decision making when to launch, and how to establish the appropriate command and control structure in a rapidly changing operational environment.

U.S. Task Organization for Amphibious Operations (AO)

If asked whether, when the newly-established AOB gets on board, it will be able to easily conduct amphibious operations from the sea or not, I would say “no.” To do so, the AOB should transform its appropriate task organization and accumulate training lessons learned.

The U.S. Marine Corps has its unique organization: the MAGTF. The MAGTF is comprised of command element (CE), GCE, ACE, and LCE, and is organized to conduct operations as one team. According to the requirements of operations, there are three force levels of the MAGTF. The largest one is the MEF; the CE is the Marine division, with a total strength of approximately 50,000. The brigade level is the MEB, composed of less than 20,000. The battalion level is the MEU of approximately 2,000 personnel. The MAGTF possesses its organic aviation assets—both rotary-wing and fighters, thus able to conduct air-ground operations as a team.

Professor Ikujiro Nonaka, Ph.D., mentioned the MAGTF’s uniqueness as saying, “this ireko-pattern (laired [layered]-boxes in accordance with size) force structure demonstrates superb flexibility for mission-oriented organization; the MAGTF can accommodate any kind of operational requirements.”1

The AOB has its organic GCE and LCE functions, but does not have an organic ACE. The ASDF F-2 fighters and GSDF attack helicopters perform as a substitute of the ACE.

Before commencing AO, the U.S. Navy forms amphibious squadrons (PHIBRON), composed of amphibious assault ships, landing ships, and then the PHIBRON and MAGTF are consolidated into an ARG. The ARG is responsible for amphibious operations. However, AO cannot be accomplished only by the ARG. In conjunction with the ARG, in order to gain maritime and air superiority, the expeditionary strike group (ESG) and carrier strike group (CSG) advance to the vicinity of the AOA area.

If the JSDF applies U.S. operational concepts to JSDF AO, the amphibious regiment is almost equivalent to the MEU, and the AOB is equivalent to the MEB. As a substitute of the ACE, ASDF fighters and GSDF attack helicopters will be employed. The PHIBRON’s role will be played by the MSDF Oosumi-class ships and Hyuga-class destroyers. The ESG and CSG roles will be conducted by the MSDF fleet and ASDF fighter squadrons.

The establishment of the AOB will offer the JSDF the ability to conduct AO with the corporation of the MSDF and ASDF. This will enhance the deterrent posture of the defense of the SWI.

Future Issues

The prototype of the AO originates in the 1920s. One Marine major foretold that the Pacific theater warfare would begin with a Japanese raid toward U.S. advance bases. He insisted on the need for offensive assault landing operations toward enemy advance bases, rather than adopting defensive operations to protect its own naval bases. His name was Earl H. Ellis. Dr. Nonaka crystalized his achievement by saying, “Amphibious Operations could not be introduced from the extension of the past experiences of the Marine Corps. It is not an evolution, which stems from current improvements; it is the revolution which suddenly emerges out of fault line.”2

The introduction of the AO concept and its implementation will surely be one of the biggest challenges in the 60-year JSDF history. The JSDF should tackle it with vigorous resolve and vision.

The JSDF planners should keep in mind that the AOB is not a U.S. Marine Corps in miniature, nor a robust expeditionary force. The AOB should be designed in accordance with its missions and geographic features. The U.S. Marine Corps is designed to project forces from CONUS (continental United States) or overseas U.S. bases to the area where the Nation requires and conduct various operations including AO for certain periods of time. U.S. Marine forces are expected to be globally mobile and agile. The AOB also requires readiness and agility. While keeping in mind the differences of the AOB and the U.S. Marine Corps in an amphibious assault phase, both the MEB and AOB do almost the same operations. In that context, the AOB definitely needs to learn from the U.S. Marine Corps.

This article details the future issues, task organization for AO, command and control, doctrine, equipment, operational infrastructure/logistics, and training elements.

Task Organization for AO

Based upon the U.S. task organization for AO, the JSDF’s task organization is as follows: the MSDF sets up PHIBRON consisting of the Oosumi-class LDPs and Hyuga-class HDDs. The ARG will be formed by PHIBRON, the MEU-equivalent amphibious assault regiment, and the GSDF rotarywings. The ARG commander is basically dual-hatted as the PHIBRON commander. In addition to it, the MSDF vessels advance to the operations area in order to gain maritime superiority; and in the air, the ASDF fighters conduct air operations to seize air superiority in the area. F-2 fighters also conduct close air support operations to assist the regiment’s landing.

In order to C2 the entire operations in a timely manner, a joint task force (JTF) should be established. The ideal posture is to have a standing SWI JTF. If it is difficult for the JSDF to do so, at least a major command (GSDF Ground Central Command, MSDF Self-Defense Fleet) headquarters should be augmented on a regular basis by other Service staff officers. The task organization should be organized based upon mission, operations area’s features, and participating units.

Command and Control (C2)

Fleet Marine Force Manual 1, Warfighting, says “in order to generate the tempo of operations we desire and to best cope with the uncertainty, disorder, and fluidity of combat, command and control must be decentralized.”3 It encourages subordinate commanders or commanders on the field to act on their own discretion, rather than waiting for higher command’s detailed instructions.

A prominent characteristic of AO is an all-service-involved high-end joint operation in a rapidly changing operational environment. The establishment of a C2 structure is critical for successful operations. Timely and strict C2 is key. Each component should synchronize efforts to the clearly defined mission. Once the C2 structure is set up, each subordinate commander should follow the commander. And such culture should be rooted in the JSDF.

In addition, taking into account of the importance of decentralization which Warfighting stresses, higher commanders should leave to subordinates’ discretion.

Doctrine

Warfighting again says,

Doctrine establishes a particular way of thinking about war and a way of fighting. … In this manner, doctrine provides the basis for harmonious actions and mutual understanding ... Our doctrine does not consist of procedures to be applied in specific situations so much as it sets forth general guidance that requires judgement in application.4

AO conducted by the JSDF are not to conduct expeditionary operations abroad but to retake sovereign islands which become occupied by foreign forces. Compared with the U.S. Marine Corps, which has organic aviation assets in the MAGTF, AOB is not equivalent to the MEB or MEU either. All three Services will coordinate and mutually support the operations. The JSDF should develop its own operational doctrine of AO. The doctrine should include prominent features of the JSDF AO, operational objectives, roles of respective Service component units, C2 structure, and bilateral operations principles. Once the doctrine is complete, it would provide the basis and standard for AO training.

Equipment

The GSDF is going to be equipped with AAVs and MV-22s, and then the AOB will be functionally operable. The launches of Hyuga and Izumo class HDDs have upgraded C2 capabilities on board. The issue is a quantitative aspect: Oosumi-class LPDs only total three. Considering the long-time maintenance period of ships, we can only expect two or even one in operational status. The JSDF should examine LPDs operational requirements from AO perspective and feed back to the desirable number of LDPs.

By observing DDH’s 5-inch gun fires toward San Clemente island at DB 2013, I recognized more accurate and longer range ship-to-surface ammunition is required in the future.

As for air superiority, F-35 fighters will be fielded soon. In order to extend their operational time over the SWI area, air refueling functions will be doubled according to the NDPO 2013.From the close air support perspective, ASDF’s introduction of JDAM (joint direct attack munitions) and L-JDAM enabled fighters to attack precisely enemy forces on the ground. A longer range and stand-off air-to-surface munitions will give more effective performance and survivability.

Equipment improvement requirements are expected from frontline units through training and exercises. Furthermore, new equipment will also be required based on geographic and meteorological features from now on. Continuous efforts of equipment improvements and new equipment procurement will be required.

Operational Infrastructure/Logistics

From a logistical perspective, preparation for AO is insufficient. For SWI operations, the GSDF logistical base will be Kyushu Depot, Saga Prefecture, northern Kyushu. Considering the distance and sea or air lift requirements, the GSDF should establish a depot detachment on Okinawa island and should stockpile ammunition and other important materiel on the island. With regards to defense infrastructure, the GSDF established Camp Yonaguni on the westernmost island but needs more defense infrastructure in SWI.

The MSDF logistical bases are presumably Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, and Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture. Not only because of AO operational requirements, but also the vast ISR area necessity, supply functions in the SWI should be augmented.

The ASDF’s operational base for SWI defense is limited to Naha Base, except Kyushu air bases. Due to the fact that the Naha runway is used by both military and commercial aircraft, the runway is always congested. Once military tension rises in SWI, Naha base would become much busier due to reinforcement by operational aircraft from mainland Japan. On a regular basis, the establishment of a memorandum or coordination of military use of commercial airports is required.

From a joint perspective, establishment of a joint logistic support base at southern Kyushu or Shikoku island, which is geographically close to the SWI, may be an option. Commercial air and sea lift should be accessible to the base. This base could become a disaster relief logistic center in case of a Nankai Trough mega-earthquake.

As for communications infrastructure, SWI is vulnerable. C2 is heavily depending on communications. Duplicate communications lines, satellite communications, and all other available communications measures should be readied in order to facilitate C2 from higher command to front line units.

Resilience should also be taken into account. It may not directly affect AO, but resiliency of defense infrastructure in the SWI is very important for sustaining operations.

Training

For more than 10 years, the JSDF has conducted IF and DB exercises, and has accumulated lessons learned through these exercises. The AOB is going be a major player in a few years, and training should focus on the AOB’s operational capabilities by using newly fielded equipment. Furthermore, in a realistic combat environment, experimental training should also be conducted to extract equipment improvements, C2 structure, and so forth. Training locations are important, too. IF and DB have been conducted on the west coast of CONUS, but taking into account for more realistic environments, U.S. training areas in Guam and Tinian could be suitable and desirable options. In addition, possessing a training facility in the SWI is a practical option. The training location where the JSDF conducts exercises has the effect of sending a strategic message to neighboring countries. The JSDF should strengthen bilateral exercises with U.S. forces, especially the U.S. Marine Corps, thus preventing crises and assures stability in the region.

Not only field training, but also command post exercises are very important to forge strong leadership. As repeatedly emphasized, AO is a quadratic equation with a timing dimension and spatial dimension. In a very complex and rapidly changing operational environment, AO’s leadership needs to immediately and appropriately grasp the situation, timely issue orders and guidance, and simultaneously develop future operations concepts. Command post exercises are the most effective and efficient way to improve such capability.

Conclusion

This article firstly overviewed the SWI defense posture, the AOB, and its background before exploring what an AO is, referring to the U.S. Marine Corps manuals. Finally, it analyzed future issues that the JSDF may tackle with in the future.

Cultivating AO capability cannot be accomplished only by establishing an AOB but means that all the Services should tackle the above mentioned issues as one team. In more than 60 years of JSDF history, building up AO capability had not been challenged yet. I sincerely expect the JSDF will tackle it with brilliant resolve and historic perspective.

