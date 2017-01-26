As always, the February edition of the Gazette focuses on Innovation. BGen Julian D. Alford, commanding the Corps’ lead agency for Innovation, the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and Futures Directorate, sets the tone with a letter on page 7. As a result of the Commandant’s call for “disruptive thinkers” to look at the future, Marines from around the Corps have contributed their ideas on how to forecast the requirements of future conflict and then how to organize, train, equip, and sustain future Marine forces to succeed in that fight. Some say that we are now in an “inter-war period” where we have the luxury of time for deliberate innovation. While this may be the case, the Corps must also sustain the ability to rapidly adapt to combat while our opponents are simultaneously adapting, and to improvise when surprised by unpredictable conditions, enemy capabilities, and/or political context.

Assessments of the Corps efforts are provided in three articles: “Flipping the Board on Innovation” by 2ndLt Kevin Huang on page 8, “Innovation” by Capt Joshua Waddell on page 16, and “Innovation, Status Quo, or Relative Regression” by MAJ Adam K. Greene, USA, in the Web Edition.

Observations on future MAGTF training are presented in “An MSTP for the Future Force” by the MAGTF Staff Training Program on page 39. In “Decision Time,” found in the Web Edition, retired GySgt Paul Nichols provides important first-hand insights into 2d Battalion, 6th Marines’ innovative efforts to develop combat decision-making capability in small unit leaders.

Views on modernization and innovation from one of our critical allies in the Pacific are discussed in “The Amphibious Operations Brigade” by LtGen Koichi Isobe of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force on page 24. Partnership and adaptation in the Pacific is also the focus of “Exercise RIM OF THE PACIFIC 2016” by the Staff, 3d Marine Regiment on page 30. The Staff of 2d MEB presents ideas and observations of innovative and adaptive MAGTF operations and training on the other side of the globe in “2d MEB” on page 21.

We present “Reconnaissance/Counterreconnaissance Task Force” by Col Matthew Jones on page 77, a future focused functional concept for integrating fires, maneuver, and ISR. As a complement to this essay, we have republished the Ellis Group’s “21st Century Reconnaissance,” originally presented in the January 2017 Web Edition.

Equipment solutions to future requirements are discussed in “A Critical Advantage” by Maj John Kivelin on page 13, “Marine Armor 2050” by Capt Brent Goddard III on page 49, and “Light Infantry and Bicycle-born Solutions” by Maj John E. Kivelin and 1stLt Cameron Jones and “Robotics in Infantry Battalions” by Maj Ted W. Schroeder—both of which are in the Web Edition.

As the today’s leadership looks at a potential end strength increase of up to 12,000 Marines, they must wrestle with tough questions of innovation often involving tradeoffs. Does the force simply “grow back” structure and capabilities that had been reduced in the recent past to regenerate the Marine Corps of 15 years ago with increased capacity and enhanced capabilities? Do we prioritize and invest in unscripted free-play training exercises that develop tactical decision makers? Do we continue to recruit and transform civilians into Marines using an “industrial model” that treats young Americans as interchangeable parts? As members of our professional association, your thoughts in answer to these questions can have the greatest impact on shaping the future of our Corps.