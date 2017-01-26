For Marines, Fallujah is an unforgettable city of violence and lore. Now, there may be another reason to remember it. More than ten years after the events of Operation PHANTOM FURY, Joby Warrick, author of Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS, tracks the evolution of today’s most feared terrorist group from the leader of the al-Qaeda insurgency in Iraq to ISIS’ conquest of Fallujah. However, despite Warrick’s ability to mesmerize the reader with spy stories, descriptive scenery, and suspense, the book seems to overlook much of the detail necessary for a complete history of the rise of ISIS.

Instead, what the book does exceptionally well is explain the conditions in which a ruthless, die-hard terrorist becomes the leader and founder of al-Qaeda in Iraq. Nearly three quarters of the book is dedicated to the life and rise of Abu Musab al Zarqawi (the cover also features his face). Yet he died years before his organization would evolve into ISIS. Warrick keeps readers rapt in the stories of how men like Zarqawi become radical and violent jihadists. From fighting in Afghanistan to becoming resentful in harsh, secretive prisons, the stories of the terrorists and their counterterrorist foes are revealing. The writing also keeps the narrative suspenseful, but the focus on just a few key personalities means the book isn’t as encompassing as it could be.

The Islamic jihad movement is composed of tens of thousands of individuals, many with different motivations than the apparent psychopathy of Zarqawi. Whether as part of al-Qaeda in Iraq or as ISIS, hundreds if not thousands of suicide bombers and terrorist insurgents did not all participate in those organizations because of a specific hatred of Shia Muslims, a grudge against the United States, or even in the name of Islam. Some did it for revenge to a particular attack, others for money promised to them by terrorists, and some because they believed they had to defend themselves from an Iranian-backed Shia majority. Many became radical leaders in U.S.-controlled prisons, such as the current ISIS leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. While Warrick does mention these motivations and causes for the rise of ISIS, these sections frequently seem brief and underrepresented compared to the background included on Zarqawi.

Biographical background is precisely where one might find value in this book. Warrick does not suggest where ISIS may be headed, nor does he discuss ISIS’ more recent attacks on Western targets (whether by lone wolf or directed terror cell). Rather, he provides insight along with detailed, well-researched background on the man whose terrorist organization fought against Marines throughout Iraq and was their principal foe in the legendary battle of Fallujah.