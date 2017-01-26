I trust that we have all recovered from this season’s celebrations! 2017 is certain to bring many changes, but the Corps’ need for innovative, critical thinkers will remain crucial as leaders continue to face tough decisions and hard choices.

Recently, several of the recurring Ideas and Issues pages of the Gazette have coalesced into an intellectual debate around the Corps, and by debate, I mean the professional discussion of equally valid views and positions regarding the direction of our Service. In this debate, there are no clear “right or wrong” positions, and there is room for professionals to disagree while respecting the value of contrary views. This rising debate has been developing along three distinct, but related, lines of reasoning. First, at the most conceptual level, is the future of Maneuver Warfare. On one hand, some thinking holds that the principles of our warfighting philosophy are still valid, but the Corps must determine how to apply them to new combat capabilities and emergent technology. On the other hand, many hold that the Corps has never truly institutionalized Maneuver Warfare, and so significant changes to how we train, educate, manage manpower, and equip the Force are required for the Corps to become a genuine, Maneuver Warfare Force.

Next, at both the conceptual and resource allocation levels, is debate regarding the balance of capabilities between Irregular Warfare and traditional “wars of fire and maneuver.” Historically, the Corps, like all the Services, has allowed the lessons gained in “small wars” or “wars among the people” to lapse while we are not fully engaged in counterinsurgency and related operations. In an environment of constrained resources, how high a priority should Irregular Warfare be?

Finally, also in the area of resource allocation and innovation, lies a complex debate based on balancing capabilities across the MAGTF. While the capabilities of the F-35 Lightning provide generational changes in technology, is the rest of the air-ground-logistics team capable of the same overmatch against near-peer adversaries, or will close ground combat remain too “fair” a fight in the future?

Illustrative of the thinking in this debate, I recommend the following three articles this month. First, on page 19, LtCol Robert W. Lamont’s “Future Urban Combat Capabilities” examines the Corps’ investments in warfighting capabilities required to fight in the urban littorals of 2030. On page 35, noted operator and author Dr. David Kilcullen and Col Curtis Lee expound on the enduring value of “virtual presence” and integration with Special Operations Forces in “Marine Corps Civil Affairs.” Third, The Ellis Group’s examination of the future of Maneuver Warfare continues in “21st Century Reconnaissance.” The spread of ubiquitous and persistent ISR demands a modern concept of both reconnaissance and, perhaps more importantly, counterreconnaissance.

Our recurring features continue as Lt Rosado, Capt Prophet, and their Marines get a brief operational pause on page 78 with Chapter Seven of Maj Victor Ruble’s future war story “Ambrosia,” and our monthly Tactical Decision Game continues on page 87. Also of note, this month marks the final chapter of “Base Plate McGurk” by LtCol Jeffrey J. Tlapa—yes, the author is revealed! After 24 installments, we bid “fair winds” to Base Plate as he expounds on “Putting it All Together” on page 84.