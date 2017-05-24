2017 MCA&F Intelligence Awards Dinner
Crystal Gateway Marriott
1700 Jefferson Davis Highway
Arlington, VA 22202
Celebration of the Marine intelligence community and professional recognition of top performing leaders and units in the community are the focus of this event. Held in close cooperation with the Marine Corps Director of Intelligence (DIRINT), guest speakers examine the issues and challenges facing Marines in providing, processing, interpreting and exploiting intelligence. Well attended, the dinner usually draws well over 500 attendees.
Event Details
Business/cocktail attire.
$60 for MCA&F Members and $95 for non Members.
Active duty military service members attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the event.
|Time
|Event
|1800-1900
|Reception
|1900-2100
|Dinner and Awards Ceremony