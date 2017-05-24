2017 MCA&F Intelligence Awards Dinner

Location: 

Crystal Gateway Marriott
1700 Jefferson Davis Highway
Arlington, VA 22202

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 06:00 to 21:30
Directions to the Crystal Gateway Marriott

Celebration of the Marine intelligence community and professional recognition of top performing leaders and units in the community are the focus of this event.  Held in close cooperation with the Marine Corps Director of Intelligence (DIRINT), guest speakers examine the issues and challenges facing Marines in providing, processing, interpreting and exploiting intelligence.  Well attended, the dinner usually draws well over 500 attendees.

Event Details

Dress: 

Business/cocktail attire.

Cost: 

$60 for MCA&F Members and $95 for non Members.

Active duty military service members attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the event.


Schedule
TimeEvent
1800-1900Reception
1900-2100Dinner and Awards Ceremony

 