2017 MCA&F Ground Dinner

Location: 

Crystal Gateway Marriott
1700 Jefferson Davis Highway
Arlington, VA 22202

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 18:00 to 21:15
Directions to the Crystal Gateway Marriott

Held in close proximity to the annual meeting of the Marine Corps Ground Board and in cooperation with the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations, the event features a moderated panel discussion with all four Marine Division Commanding Generals discussing the unique challenges, issues, opportunities and constraints facing their particular Division.   The dinner draws almost 600 attendees annually.

Event Details

Dress: 

Business/cocktail attire.

Cost: 

$60 for MCA&F Members and $95 for non Members.

Active duty military service members attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the event.

Schedule
TimeEvent
1800Reception
1900Dinner and Speaker

 