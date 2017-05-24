2017 MCA&F Ground Dinner
Crystal Gateway Marriott
1700 Jefferson Davis Highway
Arlington, VA 22202
Held in close proximity to the annual meeting of the Marine Corps Ground Board and in cooperation with the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations, the event features a moderated panel discussion with all four Marine Division Commanding Generals discussing the unique challenges, issues, opportunities and constraints facing their particular Division. The dinner draws almost 600 attendees annually.
Event Details
Business/cocktail attire.
$60 for MCA&F Members and $95 for non Members.
Active duty military service members attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the event.
|Time
|Event
|1800
|Reception
|1900
|Dinner and Speaker