The Ground Awards Dinner is an annual dinner held in close coordination with the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations. The focus is on the Ground Combat Element of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and on providing professional recognition to the top performing leaders in the ground combat community from the preceding year. This is MCA&F’s most well attended professional event and invariably approaches almost 600 attendees including a very high proportion of the Corps’ most senior leadership. The Commandant of the Marine Corps is the usual guest speaker and also assists with presentation of the evening’s awards.

Location:



Crystal Gateway Marriott



1700 Jefferson Davis Highway



Arlington, VA 22202