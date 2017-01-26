2017 MCA&F Ground Awards Dinner

Crystal Gateway Marriot
Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 18:00 to 21:00
Directions to the Crystal Gateway Marriott

The Ground Awards Dinner is an annual dinner held in close coordination with the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations.  The focus is on the Ground Combat Element of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and on providing professional recognition to the top performing leaders in the ground combat community from the preceding year. This is MCA&F’s most well attended professional event and invariably approaches almost 600 attendees including a very high proportion of the Corps’ most senior leadership.  The Commandant of the Marine Corps is the usual guest speaker and also assists with presentation of the evening’s awards.

Location:

Crystal Gateway Marriott

1700 Jefferson Davis Highway

Arlington, VA 22202

Event Details

Dress: 

Business Attire

Cost: 

$60 for MCA&F Members and $95 for non-members.

Active duty Marines attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the reception.

Schedule
TimeEvent
1800-1900Reception
1900-2100Dinner and Award Ceremony

 