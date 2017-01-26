MCA&F conducts an annual dinner at Camp Lejeune to perform outreach to the Marines of II MEF, 2d Marine Division and local 2d Marine Air Wing Marines as well as the substantial retired Marine and friends of the Corps community in the Camp Lejeune area with scheduling coinciding with the Marine Corps League’s annual Marine South Expo event. The dinner is held in close coordination with II MEF and 2d Marine Division and this year also with the Wounded Warrior Battalion located at Camp Lejeune. This year the event provides the opportunity to present the Wounded Warrior Leadership Awards from the previous year. Attendance tends to be in the 200 plus level.

Guest Speaker:

TBD

Location:

Marston Pavilion

730 Seth Williams Blvd

Camp Lejeune, NC 28547