2017 MCA&F Camp Lejeune Dinner & Wounded Warrior Leadership Awards
MCA&F conducts an annual dinner at Camp Lejeune to perform outreach to the Marines of II MEF, 2d Marine Division and local 2d Marine Air Wing Marines as well as the substantial retired Marine and friends of the Corps community in the Camp Lejeune area with scheduling coinciding with the Marine Corps League’s annual Marine South Expo event. The dinner is held in close coordination with II MEF and 2d Marine Division and this year also with the Wounded Warrior Battalion located at Camp Lejeune. This year the event provides the opportunity to present the Wounded Warrior Leadership Awards from the previous year. Attendance tends to be in the 200 plus level.
Guest Speaker:
TBD
Location:
Marston Pavilion
730 Seth Williams Blvd
Camp Lejeune, NC 28547
Event Details
Open Collar
$30 for MCA&F Members and $55 for non Members.
Active duty Marines attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the reception.
|Time
|Event
|1800
|Reception
|1900
|Dinner and Award Ceremony