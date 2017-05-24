2017 MCA&F Albany (GA) Professional Dinner

Location: 

Hilton Garden Inn Albany
101 S Front Street
Albany, GA 31701

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 18:00 to 21:00
Directions to the Hilton Garden Inn

Outreach to the Marine logistics community, industry sponsors, and friends of the Corps is the purpose of this professional event which focuses thematically on the challenges and issues facing Marine Corps logistics. Held in close coordination with the Marine Logistics Command the dinner features guest speakers drawn from senior Marine leadership from the logistics community and draws almost 300 attendees.

Event Details

Guest Speaker: 
LtGen Michael G. Dana
Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics

Dress: 

Business/cocktail attire

Schedule
TimeEvent
1800Reception
1900Dinner and Speaker

 