2017 MCA&F Albany (GA) Professional Dinner
Hilton Garden Inn Albany
101 S Front Street
Albany, GA 31701
Outreach to the Marine logistics community, industry sponsors, and friends of the Corps is the purpose of this professional event which focuses thematically on the challenges and issues facing Marine Corps logistics. Held in close coordination with the Marine Logistics Command the dinner features guest speakers drawn from senior Marine leadership from the logistics community and draws almost 300 attendees.
Event Details
Business/cocktail attire
|Time
|Event
|1800
|Reception
|1900
|Dinner and Speaker