2017 MCA&F Combat Development Dinner
Held in cooperation with the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration this annual professional event focuses on employment of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and combat development and integration issues. The Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration frequently serves as the guest speaker and the event draws almost 300 attendees.
Event Details
Business or cocktail attire.
$45 for MCA&F Members and $80 for Non-members.
Active duty military service members attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the event.
|Time
|Event
|1800
|Reception
|1900
|Dinner and Speaker