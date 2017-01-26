2017 Ammo Tech Awards
The Ammo Tech Awards Reception is held in coordination with the Program Manager, Ammunition (PM AMMO) from Marine Corps Systems Command to honor a small but vital occupational community – that of Marine Ammunition Technicians. The highlight of the reception is the presentation of 4 ammo tech awards to Marine enlisted, NCO, SNCO and Officer leaders who made the most substantial contributions to the community during the previous year. The reception usually includes around 300 attendees.
Guest Speaker:
TBD
Location:
Hilton Garden Inn Woodbridge
2500 Neabsco Common Place
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Event Details
Business Attire
$30 for MCA&F Members and $65 for non Members.
Active duty Marines attend for free, but must call 703 640 0174 or email Sarah Cohen to RSVP and receive entrance to the reception.
|Time
|Event
|1700-1810
|Reception
|1810-1900
|Awards Ceremony