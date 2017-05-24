THIEVES OF BAGHDAD: One Marine’s Passion to Recover the World’s Greatest Stolen Treasures. By Matthew Bogdanos with William Patrick. Published by Bloomsbury USA. 352 pages. $15.26 MCA Member. $16.95 Regular Price.

Never make assumptions.

That’s one rule about criminal investigations Colonel Matthew Bogdanos spells out in his 2005 book, “Thieves of Baghdad.” The same rule should apply to every reader who discovers Bogdanos’ nonfiction work—a detective story about the looting of the Iraq museum shortly after U.S. forces invaded the country in 2003.

It’s not your typical war story.

Bogdanos, a Marine Corps Reserve officer and a New York City assistant district attorney, leads a team of investigators on a mission to retrieve items stolen from the Baghdad museum. These missing treasures—numbering in the thousands—include a limestone mask believed to be the world’s oldest depiction of a human face as well as the gold head of a bull created around 2600 B.C.

The looting of the museum has become a footnote in the long history of fighting that has plagued Iraq since U.S. troops rolled into the country 14 years ago. Within that gloomy history, Bogdanos’ story is an outlier—an optimistic tale that centers on a Marine’s fight to find and preserve antiquities that were uncovered in the cradle of civilization.

The book has a Tarantino-style opening, throwing the reader into the middle of the story: It’s 2003, and Bogdanos is walking through the museum with journalists and colleagues, investigating which items have been taken and which remain. Here, we are gripped by an Indiana Jones-type scene in which Bogdanos and others follow footprints through hot, dusty rooms. Because of the extreme heat, the museum’s director, a woman who follows sharia law and therefore covers herself from head to foot, faints during the search.

Bogdanos quickly works to help the Iraqi woman. Adhering to cultural practice, the Marine tells a colleague to request the aid of two women. The scene epitomizes Bogdanos’ character. As a Marine, he’s a warrior, but intellect and heart complement his battlefield skills.

“In my view, being efficient and ruthless on the battlefield is entirely consistent with being a loving, fully sensate human being,” Bogdanos writes in a later chapter.

The book is part memoir, and the Marine builds himself as the protagonist by first painting the reader a portrait of his childhood and adolescent years.

At age 12, his mom gave him a copy of “The Illiad.”

He states it was his identification with the ancient Greeks and their values that influenced his various pursuits—taking up boxing, joining the Marines and becoming a prosecutor.

“And it was my fascination with history and my appreciation of the Greek concepts of Themis (what’s right) and arête (excellence for its own sake) that made me want to track down, reclaim, and protect some of the world’s oldest and most precious antiquities.”

Like many military memoirs set against the backdrop of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, 9/11 played a central role in Bogdanos’ story.

Bogdanos and his family witnessed the horrors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack firsthand. They lived a block from the World Trade Center towers, and as an assistant district attorney, Bogdanos was close to many in law enforcement who died that day.

Shortly after the attacks, Bogdanos is recalled to active duty and becomes part of a counterterrorism investigative team. Bogdanos describes the group as the first of its kind—a team with personnel from the military, FBI, CIA, Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Treasury and other agencies.

Bogdanos soon finds himself in Afghanistan, where, as part of the counterterrorism team, he is charged with maintaining border security in the country. As America’s focus shifts to Iraq in 2002, so does the focus of his team. By 2003, Bogdanos and his team are in the desert with U.S. forces.

It’s the news media—in the form of an irate British journalist and a handful of headlines—that informs Bogdanos of the looting at the famed museum in Baghdad. The colonel makes a request to send in a team.

What begins as a three-to-five day mission to assess the looting situation turns into an investigation that continues for months.

When they arrive at the museum, the team must first assess what’s been stolen and what remains. The museum’s inventory system, however, is unreliable, and Bogdanos discovers the museum staff moved objects to other locations prior to the U.S. invasion. Some missing items might not actually be “missing.”

The team eventually begins an amnesty program, allowing people to return antiquities, no questions asked.

Their efforts begin to pay off as Iraqis start coming forward with objects that were taken.

The colonel also uses the media to spread the word and to clear up misinformation.

Bogdanos, who co-wrote the book with author William Patrick, devotes several pages to explaining what journalists got right and what journalists got wrong about the museum looting story.

One could argue that “Thieves of Baghdad” was partly written to set the record straight.

“Thieves of Baghdad” isn’t your typical shoot ’em up war story. There are no intense battle scenes or lengthy descriptions of pre-deployment training exercises. The book is a detective story, and Bogdanos is our Sherlock Holmes—always assessing the scene and never falling into the trap of assumptions.

Avid readers—whether you’re a fan of war biographies, detective tales, or neither—should pick up a copy of Bogdanos’ book. Enjoyment is certainly an avenue of possibility.

PFC Kyle Daly

Author's bio: PFC Kyle Daly is a Southern California native who joined the Marine Corps after working as an editor and reporter for various publications, including the