“Lucky 666” is the amazing, and until now, untold account of personal friendship, valor, and the determined will to survive. This thrilling story is set during the early, unforgiving days of World War II in the Pacific theater of operation.

Writers Bob Drury and Tom Clavin are bestselling authors of “The Heart of Everything That Is.” Many of our readers might recall the authors’ other hard-hitting collaboration, “The Last Stand of Fox Company,” which won the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s General Wallace M. Greene Jr. Award for nonfiction. Once again, this writing team strikes gold with their engaging tale of “Old 666,” a World War II B-17, and its indomitable flight crew.

In the early months of 1942 after their successful attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese rolled, seemingly unchecked, through the Pacific. However, after the Battle of the Coral Sea, and a dogged defense by the Australians, the Japanese were brought to a screeching halt in their efforts to capture Port Moresby in the southern part of New Guinea. By this time, General Douglas MacArthur had returned from the Philippines to plot his vengeful return. What the general needed most was an aggressive Army Air Force commander. That void was soon filled by a God-sent air-minded leader in the person of Lt Gen George C. Kenney. The 5th Air Force successfully took the lead and began to turn the tables on the Japanese. Their mission was complex: first to defend the Australian mainland; second, to blunt any Japanese moves south; third, to disrupt the enemy’s elongated supply lines; fourth, to conduct effective photo reconnaissance; and finally, to bomb the enemy’s northern strongholds. Skip bombing, front-mounted machineguns on medium bombers, and a host of divinely crafted tactics were tested to near perfection. Relegated as the war’s “second front,” Kennedy’s fliers and ground crews performed miracles in the harsh and unforgiving tropical climate.

Into this toxic mix came two extraordinary airmen. Jay Zeamer, a B-26 Marauder bomber pilot, was considered something of a maverick, and his friend, Joe Sarnoski, a gifted B-17 bombardier. The two men engraved their names into the storied history of combat aviation. In the tradition of good old “Yankee ingenuity,” and something akin to “The Dirty Dozen” meets the “Black Sheep” squadron, they conspired to meet and defeat the oncoming enemy juggernaut.

Zeamer, born in Pennsylvania, grew up in New Jersey. Exhibiting a bent for mechanical issues, and a fascination with airplanes, the Eagle Scout attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana. He then attended MIT, enrolled in the ROTC, and became a student pilot. Failing an eye test for the Navy, he was then accepted into the Army Air Corps flight school. In March 1941, he graduated from the advanced Army flight school, at Maxwell Field, Ala.

Staff Sergeant Joe Sarnoski was Zeamer’s senior by three years and was an expert bombardier. Zeamer was fascinated by Sarnoski’s unique skills and spent hours learning the techniques of operational bombing from his new friend.

Zeamer wanted to fly B-17s and took every opportunity to fly copilot in the new heavy bombers famously christened “The Flying Fortress.” Zeamer honed his skills by discovering new aggressive ways to pilot the large plane to counter the vaunted Japanese “Zero’s” nimble attack runs. He determined that he could skid the big bomber back and forth and allow his gunners extra time to fire at the attacking enemy fighters. Many in other flight crews considered Zeamer’s tactics unsound and even risky. They preferred the bomber pilots to fly in tight, mutually supporting, formations using the “bomber box” configuration.

Frustrated by not being assigned his own aircraft to command, Zeamer utilized his engineering skills to restore an old shot-up Fortress found in the scrap-heap. Joined now by Sarnoski and some like-minded air crewmen, they called themselves the “Eager Beavers.” Together they labored to re-tool and re-equip the battered B-17; they nicknamed their creation, “Old 666.” The Eager Beavers customized the aircraft to Zeamer’s unique specifications. Old 666 was converted into an effective photo reconnaissance plane. And it now sported several new Zeamer inspired modifications. The crew cut holes in the fuselage to support extra machine-gun fighting positions and added a pilot-controlled front-firing machine gun. To improve range, speed and maneuverability, the bomber was stripped of all excess weight.

When all was set, Zeamer beseeched the squadron intelligence planners for a mission. He offered his plane and crew for any perilous assignment required: the riskier the better. With the impending invasion of Bougainville, the Marines wanted accurate photo maps of the island’s hazardous reef formations.

Recognizing the critical importance of the mission, Zeamer’s crew gamely signed on. June 16, 1943, Old 666 flew from Port Moresby over New Guinea’s 7,000 feet high Owen Stanley mountains, then on to the Buka to photograph the island’s Japanese air field. The bomber then proceeded down the long west coast of Bougainville to photograph the island’s reef formation. Their flight plan placed Old 666 dangerously close to two enemy airfields bustling with battle-tested enemy pilots.

After getting the photos of the airfield, the photo mappings of the reef were obtained. To capture the photos Zeamer was required to fly at a steady and fixed altitude, and, for many miles, in a perfectly straight line. The Zeros pounced, and the highly unlikely dogfight was on. A Zero made a head-on pass and hit the B-17 hard in the bomber’s nose and cockpit area. The Zero was quickly splashed by Sarnoski’s effective gunnery. Though seriously wounded, Sarnoski kept firing until loss of blood caused him to pass out, draped over his still smoking guns. Zeamer was seriously wounded in both his arms and legs. He managed to continue flying until he accomplished the photo mapping mission.

A swarm of Zero’s snap-rolled in for attack. It was estimated that the air battle lasted for an astonishing 40 minutes. The crew accounted for five enemy fighters destroyed with two more listed as probables. Besides Zeamer and Sarnoski, other members of the crew sustained grievous wounds. Despite lapsing in and out of semi-consciousness, Zeamer flew Old 666 to the nearest Allied airbase in New Guinea. More than 100 ragged pieces of steel and rubber were imbedded throughout his body, but the critical photo maps were safely presented, undamaged, to the masterminds back in the intelligence section. Old 666 had 180 bullet holes and absorbed an additional five cannon blasts. The astonishing air battle stands as the longest dogfight in the annals of the United States Air Force.

Sadly, Joe Sarnoski succumbed to his wounds, but this mission helped to prove the durability of the B-17 against the vaunted Zero and paved the way for a successful invasion of Bougainville. Both Capt Jay Zeamer and SSgt Joe Sarnoski received the Medal of Honor.

Bob Drury and Tom Clavin concluded: “Jay Zeamer and Joe Sarnoski and the Eager Beavers had dared greatly. They had not failed.”

Bob Loring

